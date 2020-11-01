SPORTS DIGEST: Crown Point ranked in statewide IBCA preseason poll

Girls basketball
Crown Point ranked in IBCA poll: Crown Point has developed a perennial power in the Region and has taken that success statewide. The Bulldogs, who went 26-1 last season and lost to Penn 42-41 in the regional semifinal, are ranked sixth in the preseason Indiana Basketball Coaches Association rankings. Crown Point received one of 20 first-place votes in a poll that is regardless of class. Portage was among teams receiving votes in the 20-team poll. A committee of 20 voters, one for all 16 regions, three at-large and the committee chairmen, vote each week with the poll being released on Sunday. The Indians finished 20-6 last season, losing to Crown Point in the sectional championship.
Men's basketball
Tubbs, former Oklahoma coach, dies at 85: Billy Tubbs, the colorful coach with the high-octane system known as Billy Ball who brought Oklahoma basketball to prominence in the 1980s, died Sunday. He was 85. Tubbs' family said in a statement that he battled a form of leukemia since being diagnosed in 2015. The statement said he died peacefully surrounded by family. A news release from the University of Oklahoma said Tubbs died in Norman. Tubbs took over a struggling Oklahoma program in 1980. The Sooners reached the NCAA Tournament just once —- for most of those years, only the Big 8 champion went to the tournament — over the 32 seasons prior to Tubbs’ arrival and held a combined winning percentage of .471 from 1950 to 1980. His fast-paced offenses and relentless full-court pressure defenses led to lots of scoring, excitement and wins. His 1987-88 team, featuring future NBA players Mookie Blaylock, Harvey Grant and Stacey King, was upset by Kansas in the NCAA title game. Tubbs also coached Wayman Tisdale, a three-time AP All-American and Olympic gold medalist. Tubbs had a 333-132 record in 14 seasons at Oklahoma and was four time Big Eight Coach of the Year. In three seasons, the Sooners averaged more than 100 points per game.
Pro baseball
Stanton keeps seven-year, $218M deal: Giancarlo Stanton is keeping the remaining $218 million and seven guaranteed years in his New York Yankees contract rather than opt out after a pair of injury-decimated seasons. The slugging designated hitter, who turns 31 on Nov. 8, hit .266 with 38 homers and 100 RBIs in his first season with the Yankees in 2018. He batted .288 with three homers and 13 RBIs in 2019, when he was limited to 18 games by a left biceps strain that sidelined him from April 1 to June 18 and a right knee strain that kept him out from June 26 to Sept. 18. He hit .250 with four homers and 11 RBIs in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, limited to 23 games by a strained left hamstring that sidelined him from Aug. 9 to Sept. 15. He rebounded to become the Yankees’ best offensive player in the playoffs, hitting .308 (8 for 26) with six homers and 13 RBIs in seven games. A four-time All-Star with Miami, Stanton agreed to a $325 million, 13-year contract with the Marlins in November 2014. Stanton is due $29 million in each of the next two seasons, $32 million annually from 2023-25, $29 million in 2026 and $25 million in 2027. The deal includes a $25 million club option for 2028 with a $10 million buyout.
Red Sox slugger Martinez opts to stay: Red Sox designated hitter J.D. Martinez kept his contract that will pay $19,375,000 in each of the next two seasons rather than opt out Sunday and become a free agent. The 33-year-old hit a career-low .213 in the pandemic-shortened season with seven homers and 27 RBIs, his lowest output since 2013. His salary was cut from $23.75 million to a prorated $8,796,296. His contract also gives him the ability to opt out after the 2021 World Series.
