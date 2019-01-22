Pro baseball
Willis, Crosby, De Jesus and others to return to RailCats: The RailCats recently re-signed infielders Alex Crosby, Andy De Jesus and Randy Santiesteban, outfielder Colin Willis, and catcher Wilfredo Gimenez for the 2019 campaign.
The ‘Cats also re-signed outfielder John Price, Jr., signed veteran left-handed relief pitcher Felix Carvallo and signed right-handed pitcher Jumpei Akanuma.
Willis slashed .297/.385/.448/.834 with a team-high 98 hits, 50 RBIs, 148 total bases and 48 walks in a career-high 92 games.
Crosby slashed .249/.320/.338/.658 with a team-high 28 multi-hit games and 51 runs in his fourth season with the RailCats in 2018.
De Jesus slashed .290/.319/.345/.664 with 32 runs, 85 hits, nine doubles, two triples, one home run, 39 RBIs and 11 stolen bases over 78 games in 2018.
Santiesteban also tied for the team lead with nine home runs and hit the RailCats' lone grand slam of the season.
Gimenez slashed .255/.295/.350/.645 with 23 runs, 56 hits, 12 doubles, three home runs, 27 RBIs and two stolen bases over 62 games.
Price Jr. began the 2018 season with Gary, slashing .217/.213/.304/.517 with four runs, 10 hits, two doubles, one triple and one RBI in 13 games before getting traded to Gateway for future considerations on July 4.
Carvallo was acquired from the Cleburne Railroaders for right-handed pitcher Steve Pastora on Dec. 20, 2018. In 51.2 innings pitched, the southpaw yielded 21 runs (14 earned) on 57 hits and 19 walks and struck out 48 hitters.
Pastora was acquired from the Wichita Wingnuts on Oct. 5 to complete the Tyler Sullivan trade from July 27, 2017, after signing his first professional contract with the Wingnuts on Aug. 25.
Akanuma went 5-4 with a 5.02 ERA and one complete-game shutout in 13 games (12 starts) as a senior at Lee University in 2018.
Girls basketball
Mishawaka Sectional tickets on sale at LaPorte: Tickets for the Mishawaka girls basketball sectional are on sale in the LaPorte High School athletic office. Only all-session tickets are available in advance for $10. Single session tickets may be purchased at the gate. The Slicers drew the bye and will open sectional play with a 5:30 p.m. game versus the Mishawaka-South Bend Riley winner Feb. 1.
Prep gymnastics
Elementary Night on Thursday at Valparaiso: The Valparaiso gymnastics team will host Elementary Night at 6 on Thursday.
The top-ranked Vikings will face Hobart and Lowell in the VHS Fieldhouse. Elementary students will be admitted free with a paying adult, and they can meet the team at the conclusion of the meet.
Preps
Marian Catholic to debut its jumbotron: Marian Catholic will debut it’s new jumbotron video board and scoreboard in the West Gym for Wednesday’s ESCC girls basketball gave vs. Nazareth Academy. Varsity game is set for 7 p.m.
Women's soccer
Christen Press scores and US women down Spain: Christen Press scored in the 53rd minute and the U.S. national team rebounded from a rare loss with a 1-0 victory over Spain in Alicante on Tuesday
The United States was coming off a 3-1 loss to France on Saturday that snapped a 28-match unbeaten streak.
Men's basketball
No. 18 Villanova pulls away at Butler for 7th straight win: Eric Paschall scored 23 points, Phil Booth added 17 and No. 18 Villanova made 12 3-pointers to pull away from Butler 80-72 on Tuesday night.
Aaron Thompson had 15 points for Butler (12-8, 3-4 Big East), which had won its previous two games. Sean McDermott had 14 points and seven rebounds while Kamar Baldwin and Jordan Tucker each finished with 11 points.
Miami (OH) downs Ball State behind Bowman, Ringo: Bam Bowman scored 16 points, Darrian Ringo added 15 with six assists and five steals, and Miami (OH) held off Ball State 71-65 on Tuesday night after the Cardinals hit 1 of 11 from 3-point range.
K.J. Walton scored 16 points, Tahjai Teague added 15 with nine rebounds, three steals and three blocks, and Tayler Persons and Trey Moses had 11 apiece for Ball State (11-8, 2-4 MAC), which shot 41 percent.