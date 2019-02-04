Girls basketball
Carrothers wins award: After averaging 26.5 points and 8.0 steals in the first two rounds of the Class 4A Lowell Sectional, Crown Point freshman Jessica Carrothers was one of the honorees of the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association/Subway Player of the Week program announced Monday.
The 5-foot-7 guard opened with 22 points, eight rebounds, four assists and eight steals in a 77-28 victory over Lowell.
She followed with 31 points, six rebounds, four assists and eight steals as the Bulldogs beat E.C. Central 62-32.
Over both games, Carrothers was 20 of 36 on field goals with one 3-pointer and 12 of 14 on free throws as Crown Point improved to 25-0.
Women's volleyball
Polite joins VU coaching staff again: Nick Polite has returned to the Valparaiso University volleyball program as an assistant coach, head coach Carin Avery announced Monday. Polite previously spent three seasons on the Valpo coaching staff from 2013 through 2015.
Polite has spent the last three seasons as an assistant coach at East Carolina, where the Pirates won 50 matches during his tenure.
“He loves to learn and teach, and he fits perfectly in our family," Avery said in a statement. "I’m excited to see our program continue to grow with Nick’s help.”
Polite was a three-sport athlete at Washington Twp. He was two-time conference MVP and a three-time all-conference honoree on the volleyball court.
Wrestling
State brackets to be revealed via webstream: For the second year, the IHSAA will announce the pairings for the upcoming wrestling state finals via live webstream Sunday.
Each bracket in the 14 weight classes will be revealed on IHSAAtv.org beginning at 3 p.m.
The 224 wrestlers who qualify for the 81st annual state finals will begin with first round matches on Feb. 15 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Those winning individuals will return the morning of Feb. 16 for quarterfinal action with state championship bouts that evening.
Motor sports
NASCAR to disqualify illegal cars in move to squash cheating: NASCAR will strip victories in 2019 for illegal race cars in an effort to squash cheating and efforts to exploit the rule book.
Inspections will now be done at tracks immediately following each race. If the winning car has any major infraction it will immediately be disqualified and dropped to last in the field.
This will end NASCAR's long-standing practice of using fines, suspensions and points deductions to punish race-winning teams. The victories usually stood.
Disqualified cars will now lose points, purse money and even the trophy.