Strengthened Crown Point schedule preparing Bulldogs

“Going undefeated was never the goal. We talk about going one game at a time. The lesson was ‘What can you learn from it?’ and I think we definitely did,” Seibert said. “You learn a lot more about yourself in a close game or a loss than you do in some of these that maybe aren’t as competitive.”

Lowell’s surprising strong start

Coaches in Lowell saw the Red Devils’ 8-1 start coming. The current crop of upperclassmen is the first to fully come through the feeder system under coach Kelly Chavez, who took over the program in 2016.

“I knew when I moved here that this was going to be the group,” Chavez said. “They’ve just given me 100% on the court. We’ve fallen behind a couple times and in the past we would’ve just lost and not fought back. Recently, we’ve not given up. We’re playing to win and not to not lose.”

Winning the first seven games was a goal for the Red Devils coming into the season. The team won the first six two years ago but then lost the next five. It was important to keep things on track.

Lowell’s done so with defense. It’s allowing only 33 points per game. Remove the 79-30 loss to Crown Point and the Red Devils are only giving up 27.