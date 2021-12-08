Strengthened Crown Point schedule preparing Bulldogs

This season Crown Point will play some of the best teams in Indiana, including Northridge, Warsaw, Penn, Noblesville, La Lumiere and South Bend Washington. The Bulldogs will also see out-of-state teams from programs with a lot of trophies in the case.
The strength of the Crown Point schedule is by design. There are two aims in fortifying the slate.
The first is to garner exposure for some of the Bulldogs who could potentially play collegiately or be honored with state-wide awards. That’s why Crown Point plays against some of the better Indianapolis-area programs and enters tournaments in that part of the state.
The second goal is to play against the best because that’s exactly what the state's No. 1 Bulldogs want to be.
“Hopefully, it’s not just a four-year thing with this one group of girls. Hopefully it is a program thing. We want to strive to be at this level, or if not this level than a high level,” coach Chris Seibert said. “We want to continue to be invited to these events and showcases where the top teams from the state are invited year in and year out. Our ultimate goal is always going to be sustained success, not just for this season.”
When the current senior class finished its freshman season, Seibert said it was clear that the team would be pretty good as upperclassmen and the schedule should reflect that.
“We’re just seeing where the good teams and good tournaments are and playing some teams that we don’t see all the time and really have never seen,” Seibert said.
Some of the same events and teams were on the schedule last year but were canceled due to the pandemic. Travel was restricted and rules were different across state lines.
Simulating a regional environment is also important. Crown Point tries to play in weekend tournaments that require playing two games in one day. Other showcases simply offer an opportunity to see great competition.
Crown Point played Ohio power Mount Notre Dame in Brownsburg’s Sneakers for Santa showcase Nov. 27. The Cougars are led by Notre Dame commit KK Bransford, who scored 27 points in a 56-41 win over the Bulldogs.
Crown Point only scored four points in the second quarter. The lead was cut to six but never got any closer.
“We just missed shots. We had some open looks, especially from the 3-point line and just did not shoot particularly well,” Seibert said. “(Mount Notre Dame) was everything as advertised, just solid one through eight. All of them could really play. KK Bransford is one of the best players in the country.”
It was the first loss from Crown Point since Silver Creek won a 53-49 game on Jan. 2. The Bulldogs won 23 straight in between. They’ve bounced back with three wins since, including a 53-26 victory over then-No. 10 Penn.
“Going undefeated was never the goal. We talk about going one game at a time. The lesson was ‘What can you learn from it?’ and I think we definitely did,” Seibert said. “You learn a lot more about yourself in a close game or a loss than you do in some of these that maybe aren’t as competitive.”
Lowell’s surprising strong start
Coaches in Lowell saw the Red Devils’ 8-1 start coming. The current crop of upperclassmen is the first to fully come through the feeder system under coach Kelly Chavez, who took over the program in 2016.
“I knew when I moved here that this was going to be the group,” Chavez said. “They’ve just given me 100% on the court. We’ve fallen behind a couple times and in the past we would’ve just lost and not fought back. Recently, we’ve not given up. We’re playing to win and not to not lose.”
Winning the first seven games was a goal for the Red Devils coming into the season. The team won the first six two years ago but then lost the next five. It was important to keep things on track.
Lowell’s done so with defense. It’s allowing only 33 points per game. Remove the 79-30 loss to Crown Point and the Red Devils are only giving up 27.
“It’s 100%t the strong point of our group. We like to take our defense and turn it into offense,” Chavez said.
That game with the Bulldogs was an anomaly. Chavez was concerned about Jessica Carrothers’ ability to break down the pressure. Lowell tried to slow the game down. It’s not what they do and they were out of their element.
The next game against Kankakee Valley. The Red Devils were down two starters and again tried to go against the grain defensively. They played man defense to try to avoid getting into foul trouble. The Kougars led 15-5 after one quarter.
“We made the quick adjustment. I told our girls ‘We’re going back to square one and playing our game moving forward,’” Chavez said. “They just did it. They buy into what I’m saying. They trust me and it shows.”
Kankakee Valley didn’t score in the second quarter. It scored only 13 after halftime. Lowell won the game 44-28.
“We know how important these conference games are. Our conference can go to just about anybody. Every team is about equal,” Chavez said. “Every team has to play 100% 100% of the time if they want to win.”
One of the youngsters has made an impact, too. Sophomore Maddie Mielczarek was brought up to varsity last season. She didn’t play much but got plenty of experience that’s paying off this year.
It’s indicative of the growth of Lowell basketball.
“I knew I was going to need her as a starter this year,” Chavez said. “We kind of have some momentum going forward now with our feeder program. We have a base to build on.”
West Side sees resurgence
Not since coach Shanee’ Butler’s first season at West Side have the Cougars been this successful this early. Gary’s only public school team won its first five games and six of its first seven.
Butler said when West Side coaches talk to players about these wins, they always remind them of the storied past of the program.
“Coach (Rodney) Fisher built a great foundation,” Butler said. “I’m always telling our girls what the history of Gary West Side basketball and the hard work is what it’s really about. That was my motivation since I got this position.”
The team got a big boost in the right direction when Trinity Barnes transferred back to West Side from Lighthouse. The senior guard was with the Cougars as a freshman, so she’s not unfamiliar with the team or the coaches.
Her scoring abilities elevate the team, as a whole. It’s been one of the big reasons for the early success.
“The girls were delighted to have Trinity back. She’s been a great leader,” Butler said. “Her IQ with basketball is extremely high.”
Barnes’s return has been a boon for the Cougars but Butler singles out the efforts of players like senior Sarah Burton and junior Excensia Cloma, as well.
“Our role players are really just playing their roles,” Butler said. “That’s the biggest thing we want our girls to understand. Everybody’s not going to be a scorer. We want defenders and rebounders and they’re doing a great job of just playing their roles.”
The only stumble for West Side so far has been the Andrean game. The Cougars led at halftime but wore down in the second half. Andrean guard Tori Allen “got loose,” Butler said, and West Side had to switch from a zone to a man-to-man defense.
The 59ers won a 52-40 game. Butler said the blame was on the coaching staff.
“Andrean is a great team,” Butler said. “If we want to beat some of these great teams and get back to what West Side basketball is, we have to be able to play defense. It was a big eye opener for our girls and our coaches and we needed it.”