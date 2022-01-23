Tested against bigger schools, Andrean girls basketball is ready for playoffs

Andrean feels prepared for the postseason.
Not only are the Class 2A 59ers (16-6) two-time defending sectional champions, they played four Class 3A and 12 4A teams during the regular season with a final tuneup still to come at 4A Chesterton.
“With the schedule that we play, we have to get ready for every single game. We can’t look past anybody,” coach Tony Scheub said. “These kids have been in this situation before, with us being in the sectional championship the last two years. It’s nothing new to us. We’re just going to do what we’ve done and has been working for us.”
The IHSAA released the sectional draw Sunday via livestream. Sectionals begin Feb. 1 and finish Feb. 5. The state finals are Feb. 26 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Andrean will open the Class 2A Lake Station Sectional with Illiana Christian (5-13), a team Scheub said he knew little about.
“I was just looking up their record to see who they played and trying to see what kind of film we can get on them so we can know something about them,” Scheub said.
Whiting (3-15) and Bowman (6-10) will play in the other opener. Bishop Noll (10-10) waits for that winner after a bye.
The host Eagles (14-6) await Andrean in the second round, should the 59ers beat the Vikings. Andrean won a 67-34 game at Lake Station last week. That game has no bearing on this one, though, Scheub said.
“We’re kind of set in our ways. We know what we want to do offensively. We know what we want to do defensively. I don’t think we’re going to change very much,” he said. “What we were able to do against them the first time we’re going to try to do again. For us, it’s not much of a change.”
In the other local 2A sectional, South Central will try to remain undefeated and maintain its No. 1 ranking in the AP poll. The Satellites (22-0) are only two seasons removed from a semistate run and much of the core of that team is still on the roster.
“This was years in the making. These young ladies have been playing travel ball and school ball together for years and years,” coach Ben Anderson said. “These girls are so mature and you can’t teach that. You don’t learn it overnight. Having three girls who started on that semistate team and a couple others who were on the team, that’s very important. It’s huge.”
They’ll play North Judson (5-16) first, then North Newton (7-8) or Westville (10-10). South Central beat Westville 58-35 on Jan. 15. Anderson said South Central’s 60-32 win over North Judson was more of a battle than the score would indicate.
The Bluejays ended the Satellites season in the sectional semifinal last year.
“They kicked our butts last year in the sectional,” Anderson said. “We’ve talked about it, not a ton but it definitely is in the back of our minds.”
Boone Grove (11-7) and Hebron (2-16) will play on the other side of that bracket with the winner meeting either host Rensselaer (13-6) or Winamac (7-14).
The Porter County Conference schools will all have to make a significant drive to central Jasper County.
Class 4A
Host Crown Point (18-2) wouldn’t see Valparaiso (16-4) until the Sectional 2 final. The Vikings are the biggest threat to the Bulldogs’ fourth consecutive sectional title. Valparaiso played with the defending state champs until late in a 43-35 game Dec. 10.
Crown Point opens with Portage (11-9). The Vikings start with Hobart (9-11). Chesterton (11-8) and Merrillville (14-8) will play in the other first-round game.
LaPorte and Michigan City will travel to the Mishawaka Sectional. The Slicers (2-13) will play South Bend Riley (3-17) in the opener and the winner of that game will take on that bracket’s favorite Plymouth (12-8). The Wolves (5-12) get a bye and will see the winner of Mishawaka (10-9) and South Bend Adams (8-9) in the semifinal.
Lake Central (19-3) will be favored in the Munster Sectional. The Indians will play Hammond Central (2-18) with the winner taking on either Highland (16-5) or Morton (5-12). The Mustangs (6-9) will play West Side (7-8) for a chance to meet EC Central (5-13), which has a bye.
Class 3A
Kankakee Valley (14-7) will play New Prairie (10-10) in its opener at Knox. Wheeler (7-13) plays Culver Academies (10-9). Host Knox (12-10) gets a bye and will see either the Kougars or the Cougars in the second round.
Griffith (11-7) hosts the other area 3A bracket and will meet Calumet (0-19) for a chance to play the winner between River Forest (5-15) and Hanover Central (7-11). The Ingots beat the Panthers 48-42 on Jan. 19.
Class A
Kouts (15-6), Covenant Christian (16-4) and Washington Township (14-4) will battle in the Morgan Township bracket.
The Fillies and Knights will play for a chance to see either Marquette (9-11) or 21st Century (3-10) in the semifinal. On the other side, the host Cherokee (9-11) and the Senators will play to see Hammond Academy (1-7).
LaCrosse (13-6), the only local team at Culver Community, also has the sectional's best record. Argos (11-8) and Triton (12-7) are on the other side of the bracket.