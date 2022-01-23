Tested against bigger schools, Andrean girls basketball is ready for playoffs

The host Eagles (14-6) await Andrean in the second round, should the 59ers beat the Vikings. Andrean won a 67-34 game at Lake Station last week. That game has no bearing on this one, though, Scheub said.

“We’re kind of set in our ways. We know what we want to do offensively. We know what we want to do defensively. I don’t think we’re going to change very much,” he said. “What we were able to do against them the first time we’re going to try to do again. For us, it’s not much of a change.”

In the other local 2A sectional, South Central will try to remain undefeated and maintain its No. 1 ranking in the AP poll. The Satellites (22-0) are only two seasons removed from a semistate run and much of the core of that team is still on the roster.

“This was years in the making. These young ladies have been playing travel ball and school ball together for years and years,” coach Ben Anderson said. “These girls are so mature and you can’t teach that. You don’t learn it overnight. Having three girls who started on that semistate team and a couple others who were on the team, that’s very important. It’s huge.”