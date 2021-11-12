The Kelly Kratz era begins for Merrillville girls basketball

MERRILLVILLE — Kelly Kratz is exactly where she wants to be.
Merrillville’s new head coach opened her first season at the helm last week.
“I have a lot of passion for this game, for this school and for this program. It’s been very exciting for me,” Kratz said. “It’s cliche to call it a dream job, but it really is a lot of fun.”
Kratz played basketball at Valparaiso University after a stellar prep career at Chesterton. She was an assistant for Jeanette Gray at Valparaiso High School in 2010. Then, she was a varsity assistant in Michigan for two years.
She joined former Merrillville coach Amy Govert’s staff in 2014 and was on the bench for three sectional titles and a regional championship. Those years were meaningful for her.
“I was coached by men for pretty much my whole life,” Kratz said. “Seeing a strong female leader was really important. She was not only a mentor but a really great friend. Having those years coaching with somebody you get along with, somebody who has the same passion for the game, was a lot of fun.”
It's always easier on the players when the hire comes from within. The Pirates are no exception.
“Nothing has really changed,” senior Davina Smith said. “The transition was kind of easy because it’s not a whole new coach. She’s been here for a while.”
Kratz isn’t reinventing Merrillville basketball. She doesn’t have to. The program has been a successful one. It will reflect her personality, though.
“The foundation was absolutely there. The bones and pieces that you need have already been established,” she said. “I’ve really been enjoying coaching, getting to stand up and holler a little bit. That’s been a lot of fun.”
On the court, the Pirates are bigger than they have been in the recent past. They graduated eight seniors, including the top three scorers from last season’s sectional championship team.
There may not be a go-to player but any of the top six or seven could be the leading scorer on any given night.
“We have to reestablish our identity with our scheme and what we’re doing. There will be a lot of differences but the discipline and how hard they play is still non-negotiable. That’s established,” Kratz said. “I’ve been part of it for the last seven years. You don’t want to get in and try to erase that.”
The rest of the coaching staff has changed, too. Tom Peller, Kratz’s father, is an assistant coach. Peller coached the Chesterton boys team from 2003 until 2016 after three years as an assistant under Bob Buscher. He was on the sidelines at Merrillville under Jim East before that. Peller retired from teaching at the end of the last school year.
After she was offered the Pirates job, Kratz’s first call was to her husband. Her second was to her dad. She wanted someone with that experience holding a clipboard.
“I was happy to help her. I would’ve done anything for her. She’s my daughter,” Peller said. “I had a lot of free time (in retirement) and then all of the sudden I’m doing this again. But I love it. I missed it.”
Peller said he’s come to enjoy working under his daughter. The dynamics were ironed out over 15 games during the summer. A balance was found.
“I’m her assistant. I know what I wanted from my assistants. Just give me suggestions. If she doesn’t do it, I don’t take it personally,” he said. “My daughter’s my boss. It’s really good. I feel blessed. I really do.”
Kratz and her staff know there’s a tall task in front of them this winter. The Duneland Athletic Conference is a gauntlet. Defending state champion Crown Point is in their sectional.
Long-term, Kratz hopes to help Merrillville rally around the team. She’s moved into the town. Her kids come to the games. Her dad is next to her on the bench. She plans to be around for a while.
“I’m living here. I’m teaching here. I’m very proud of these girls. They’re a great group and they’ve got wonderful families. We just want to continue to see that community develop,” she said.
