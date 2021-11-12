The Kelly Kratz era begins for Merrillville girls basketball

Kratz isn’t reinventing Merrillville basketball. She doesn’t have to. The program has been a successful one. It will reflect her personality, though.

“The foundation was absolutely there. The bones and pieces that you need have already been established,” she said. “I’ve really been enjoying coaching, getting to stand up and holler a little bit. That’s been a lot of fun.”

On the court, the Pirates are bigger than they have been in the recent past. They graduated eight seniors, including the top three scorers from last season’s sectional championship team.

There may not be a go-to player but any of the top six or seven could be the leading scorer on any given night.

“We have to reestablish our identity with our scheme and what we’re doing. There will be a lot of differences but the discipline and how hard they play is still non-negotiable. That’s established,” Kratz said. “I’ve been part of it for the last seven years. You don’t want to get in and try to erase that.”