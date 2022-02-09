The other girls: Crown Point relishes roles to escape Merrillville's upset bid, win fourth straight sectional

CROWN POINT — Crown Point survived.

The collective sigh of relief from the state-ranked No. 5 Bulldogs came as they ran out the clock on a 50-48 sectional championship win against Merrillville on an inbounds play. Crown Point coach Chris Seibert dropped his arms and smiled as his players celebrated a fourth trip to regionals in front of the bench together.

The defending state champions weren’t their usual selves in a game in which they trailed by one at halftime and needed to rally late to keep their repeat hopes alive. Bulldogs' all-time leading scorer Jessica Carrothers, an IUPUI signee and Miss Basketball candidate, combined with senior forward and future Purdue Boilermaker Lilly Stoddard for just four points in the first half. The usually suffocating Crown Point press didn’t dismantle the Pirates.

The Bulldogs (22-3) needed answers to survive and win a fourth consecutive sectional title. They got them from the three-fifths of their starting lineup not bound for Division-I basketball programs next fall and will play Penn (19-6) at LaPorte in Saturday’s regional because of it.

“Everyone on this team has a role,” senior Nikki Gerodemos said, “and everyone trusts one another in games like this.”

There was trust in Gerodemos as she hit two 3-pointers in the first quarter out of the halfcourt while Crown Point’s offense struggled to force turnovers and get out in transition.

There was trust in fellow senior Alyvia Santiago to knock down a couple of triples of her own as the game progressed, one in the second quarter to keep Merrillville (17-9) from pulling away and a second early in the third quarter to give Crown Point a lead again after trailing 21-20 at the break.

And there was trust in junior guard Brooke Lindesmith who scored a team-high 14 points on 5-of-7 shooting from the field. She ran up and down the baseline all night finding pockets of space for herself under the rim to find a cutting teammate on the pass or to get lost in the corner for a one of her three 3-pointers.

“That’s how you win games,” Seibert said. “It’s kids like Brooke and maybe not Jessica and Lilly but the other kids. Nikki Gerodemos hit some big 3s for us in the first half. Alyvia Santiago hit some big 3s for us. You can go down the line but it takes all of those kids to win a game like this.”

Lindesmith’s key moment came in a tie game about two minutes into the fourth quarter. She got loose in the corner and let a 3-pointer fly that bounced high off the rim and fell through the hoop to put Crown Point up three with Stoddard doubled and Carrothers faceguarded on the perimeter.

“I was just hoping it would go in,” Lindesmith said. “I didn’t think it was going but it just bounced in ... I was like, ‘Oh, that’s off,’ but then it went in so I was like, ‘Oh, okay.’”

It was efforts like hers that kept Merrillville from pulling off an upset.

Carrothers and Stoddard got back into the game as the second half progressed and scored 12 points apiece. Carrothers put Crown Point up for good with a go-ahead layup with about 2 minutes left in the game and fought off Merrillville’s late comeback try at the free-throw line.

“I didn’t have my best shooting game but I just leaned on my other teammates,” Carrothers said. “I wouldn’t want to rely on anybody else. They all showed up today and that’s what we needed.”

The sum of Crown Point’s roster kept the Bulldogs alive in the state tournament and preserved an unbeaten record at home. The Bulldogs’ senior class finished their careers 42-0 in games played within their own gym, although the three sectional wins will be counted as neutral sites in the record books.

According to records compiled by John Harrell's Girls Basketball, only five other classes this century have accomplished such a feat. Tuesday’s result was evidence of just how many players it’s taken to keep it alive.

“It’s so special,” Gerodemos said. “To keep winning on this home court in front of the community that has supported us so much means the world to us.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.