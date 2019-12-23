Before she became the athletic director at her alma mater, Monica Maxwell was once a standout athlete in her own right.
On Monday, the 1995 EC Central graduate was one of three Region athletes — along with fellow EC Central alumna Tennille Adams and Lake Central graduate Kristina Eschmeyer (Divjak) — selected to the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame’s 2020 Women’s Silver Anniversary Team.
During her prep career, Maxwell led the Cardinals to four sectionals titles and was widely considered to be one of the best players in the nation. In her senior season, she guided EC Central to a 22-1 record, averaged 24.1 points per game and was a finalist for the Naismith Award, which was given to the top prep basketball player in the country.
“I’m extremely humbled and honored just to be selected as part of that team with most of my Indiana All-Star teammates,” Maxwell said. “And to go in with one of my high school teammates, it’s just humbling. I know we never play the game for individual honors, but it’s nice to be recognized for what you did back when you were a player.”
Maxwell also commended Adams for being a great teammate and Eschmeyer for being a fierce competitor. She believes both of them helped her become a better player.
Adams was the Cardinals’ main post presence and averaged 18.2 points per game throughout her senior campaign. She went on to play at Arkansas and appeared in the NCAA Final Four with the Raszorbacks in 1998. Now, she is an associate head coach at Wright State.
Unlike Adams and Maxwell, Eschmeyer has strayed away from sports in her professional life and is focused on a career in writing. But when she was in high school, Maxwell said Eschmeyer was definitely one of the most polished opponents she ever faced.
We can't do it without you. Support local journalism with our BEST DEAL EVER!
The former Indians player averaged 22.2 points and 7.7 rebounds in her junior year and guided Lake Central to its only girls basketball state championship in school history. As a senior, she was named a Nike All-American and ended her prep career with a program record 1,867 points. Eschmeyer continued her career at Northwestern and graduated as the school’s all-time leader in free throw percentage at 83 percent.
“One game in particular that everybody remembers is when we played Lake Central, and we were ranked No. 1 in the country, and they were ranked No. 3,” Maxwell said. “You just had some outstanding individual talent on both of those teams. For that game, it was sold out at whatever the capacity was. Maybe 8,000 or 8,300 fans.”
Adams, Eschmeyer and Maxwell will be formally recognized at the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame’s 19th annual Women’s Awards Banquet on April 25. Of the three athletes, Maxwell was the only one to reach the professional ranks. After starring at Louisiana Tech — which included four NCAA Tournament appearances and national championship runner-up finish in 1998 — Maxwell played four seasons in the WNBA for the Washington Mystics and Fever.
“I don’t take it lightly,” Maxwell said. “I think it’s a blessing to be in the position I’m in. Without the game of basketball, I wouldn’t have been afforded a free education or a lot of the things that I have now.
“I wake up every day thankful because I still get to hang around athletes and athletics for a living. Not many people can say that.”
James Boyd is the Lake County prep sports reporter for The Times. He is a graduate of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and a proud native of Romeoville, Illinois. Before anything else, his main goal in life is to spread love and light.