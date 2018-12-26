CROWN POINT — If there is one thing you can't help but notice when you see the Crown Point's four seasons under girls basketball coach Chris Seibert, it's that the Bulldogs have normally gotten off to great starts.
The 2016 season, a 20 win campaign in Seibert's first season, the Bulldogs began the season with a 7-2 start. The season after they won five of their first six, and last season they won their first two games.
The Bulldogs started 8-2 his second season and finished at 16-9. Despite a 5-5 start last year, CP won its first two games -- and finished at 13-11.
This season, though, the Bulldogs have more than outdid themselves heading to the final week of the calendar year.
The Bulldogs are unbeaten through 13 games, already matching last season's win total.
"The kids put a lot of time in during the off season," Seibert said. "They put in the work in the weight room and on their conditioning. That's allowed us to get off to some hot starts."
Heavy emphasis on the word "us."
The Bulldogs do not need to rely on one girl to make plays, because CP can hurt you with many weapons.
"We have five or six kids who can do different things," said Seibart. "That makes us difficult to prepare for."
That is something Valparaiso found out the hard way when the two teams met Dec. 7.
Seibert says the Vikings was the first team to use a box-in-one defense to contain Bulldog point guard and leading scorer Jessica Carrothers, who averages 21.8 points per game.
And sure enough, the strategy worked. Sort of. They held the freshman to 12 points, her lowest scoring outing of the season. But Crown Point still won 61-18 with two other Bulldogs scoring in double figures with Ellie Vandeel and Abby Stoddard scoring 11 each.
On defense, the team was phenomenal, not allowing a Vikings field goal until the third quarter.
"We're playing well as a team," Carrothers said. "Every one is sharing the ball and we're working well together. Every one does a great job at what their role is on the team."
Vandeel is the top returning scorer from last season (10.8 ppg in 2017-18), while Seibert credits Stoddard with improving her game from last season.
The Bulldogs coach also says sophomore Alyna Santiago is the team's best defensive player and Caitlyn Phillips is "like having another coach on the floor."
And they all have worked together with Carrothers, who Seibert says is as fundamentally sound as you can get.
"She's a very good ball handler and a great passer," Seibert said. "She doesn't try to do spectacular things, although sometimes the results are spectacular. She doesn't force things. She just let's the game come to her."
It's a nucleus that has the Bulldogs off to their best start since 2011, when the 'Dogs won their first nine games.
But Seibert knows that while great starts are a nice thing to talk about in December, it's what happens in February that's makes for more meaningful conversation.
And that month has not been kind to the Bulldogs, who are looking for their first sectional title since 2001.
"I think the biggest thing is to enjoy it," Seibert said. "We knew we had a great crowd who was fun to be around and worked hard. We don't expect to be undefeated, but we want to contend for a (Duneland Athletic) Conference and sectional title.
"It may sound like a cliche, but we want to take this one game at a time and get better while we're enjoying the ride along the way."
Extra innings
• You know one of the things you have to like about Lake Station assistant/former West Side girls basketball coach Rodney Fisher is that when you announce a major achievement he's accomplished, he will give you that "can we move on from this, please" look.
He did it again recently when it was announced that Fisher was named to the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame. Happily, others who have worked for him react differently.
"I am so lucky to have him on my staff. I learn stuff from him every day," said Lake Station girls hoops coach Kristy Hite. "He helps me be a better coach."
• First member of this column's all-name team: Andrean girls basketball player Arizona Linski.
• And let us close with get well wishes to former Roosevelt baseball coach Benny Dorsey. Hey coach, hope to see ya at the ballpark very soon, partner. Prayers going up for ya.