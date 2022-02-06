 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tori Allen's big second half carries Andrean past Bishop Noll for sectional title

LAKE STATION — Andrean coach Tony Scheub sent Tori Allen a text Saturday afternoon. He knew he’d need a big night from his star guard and wanted to make sure she knew it, too.

“He said it was time to show the area who the best player in our sectional is,” Allen said.

Class 2A Lake Station Sectional championship

Andrean's Tori Allen drives toward the basket against Bishop Noll Saturday in Class 2A Lake Station Sectional championship play.

Allen didn’t score in the first quarter of the 59ers Class 2A sectional championship game against Bishop Noll. She was visibly frustrated but played through it, exploding in the second half and finishing with 32 points, including five 3-pointers and a perfect 13 for 13 from the free throw line.

Andrean won its third consecutive sectional title 66-53.

Class 2A Lake Station Sectional championship

Andrean's Tori Allen shoots for 3 against Bishop Noll Saturday in Class 2A Lake Station Sectional championship play.

“I firmly believe (Allen) is one of the best players in the Region,” Scheub said. “She hit outside shots, drives, controlled the tempo, hit free throws. That’s everything you want out of a point guard, out of a player, she did it all tonight.”

Andrean (20-6) didn’t pull away until the fourth quarter. The lead was only two points after three periods and the Warriors actually led late in the third quarter.

People are also reading…

“I told myself our team would get out of this. We always do,” Allen said.

Bishop Noll (12-11) was kept alive by its shooting and rebounding. The Warriors made nine 3-pointers, led by Cheri Michalek’s five. Michalek finished with 19 points.

Second-chance points were also key. Bishop Noll controlled the boards for most of the night. Scheub told his team at halftime that the Warriors wanted it more.

Class 2A Lake Station Sectional championship

Andrean's Maddie Walton looks to pass against Bishop Noll Saturday in Class 2A Lake Station Sectional championship play.

Andrean freshman Maddie Walton stemmed that tide some with senior Lauryn Swain on the bench with foul trouble.

“Maddie Walton was a stud today,” Scheub said. “Today, she just did an excellent job every minute she was out there and I am so proud of that kid.”

Another ninth-grader who gave the 59ers important minutes was Lindsay Arcella, who scored 15 points and came away with four key steals while the Warriors were making runs in the second half.

“This one means a little more because people underestimated us and thought we wouldn’t come back as strong as last year,” Allen said. “We showed the area that we are as good as last year or maybe even better.”

Lauren Colon scored 11 for Andrean.

The 59ers will play either South Central or Rensselaer in the opening game of the Winamac Regional next weekend. Those teams meet in the Rensselaer Sectional final Tuesday night.

Andrean played neither during the regular season.

