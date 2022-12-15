Trinika Randolph is right at home at Lake Station

LAKE STATION — Trinika Randolph is finally comfortable, and it shows.

The Lake Station senior transferred from Bishop Noll this offseason, but it has been anything but an adjustment.

The guard is averaging 19.9 points per game to pace a Fighting Eagles offense that ranks fifth in the state in scoring. Last season, for the Warriors, she posted 8.4 points per game.

"It was pretty normal," Randolph said. "It was a little adjustment, but not everything was ran different."

"She's blended in very well," Lake Station coach Rudy Chabes said. "She's quickly exceeded my expectations."

It makes sense that the transition to Lake Station hasn't been overly challenging for Randolph. She grew up with her teammates and played with much of the Fighting Eagles' roster on the Region Elite AAU team starting in fourth grade. In fact, Chabes served as Randolph's coach in seventh grade.

On top of that, Randolph moved back in with her brother, something Chabes thinks has helped immeasurably. He's regularly in the stands at her games, cheering her on.

Lake Station's coaches emphasized that Randolph's basketball IQ made learning a new scheme much easier and that the familiarity with teammates and coaches only helped the guard unlock her game.

Over the past three games, Randolph has flashed the potential of another gear to her game. She's averaging 25.7 points per game over the three-game stretch and Chabes said she's become even more adept at making plays for her teammates.

When asked what part of her game had benefited the most from the change of scenery, Randolph couldn't pick just one.

"I felt like I was going to have a big year when I had some more freedom," she said. "I was able to just play and enjoy playing as a team. I feel like my game has been able to grow all around."

Chabes said it was evident almost immediately how much her game had picked up being around friends she'd known almost her whole life. Now, she's one of Lake Station's leaders, taking charge of practices and picking up her teammates when they're down. She said they've done the same for her.

The Fighting Eagles have reaped the rewards of Randolph's breakout season. On top of a fifth-ranked offense in the state, Lake Station has a 7-2 record, with both losses coming against 4A teams.

Chabes, Randolph and Co. won't make excuses, but the Fighting Eagles were down several players in their 12-point loss to Hobart and were without Chabes on the bench in their 11-point loss to Crown Point.

Lake Station's tough schedule was intentional from Chabes. He's worked to remove all the 1A games from the schedule and replace them with 3A and 4A challenges that will pay dividends later in the season. It's an approach he's borrowed from Andrean, one of the Fighting Eagles' sectional opponents.

The 59ers are chasing their fourth consecutive sectional crown, something the Times chronicled at the beginning of the season. Lake Station on the other hand? It is still looking for its first. Randolph said that sectional title is the cherry on top that would make this whole transition worth it.

"That article," Chabes said with a laugh, "that's bulletin-board material."

