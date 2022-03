UConn recruit Ayanna Patterson beats on Crown Point's Jessica Carrothers for Ms. Basketball

Jessica Carrothers will graduate from Crown Point with an illustrious basketball career before enrolling at IUPUI.

She's second in the Region with 2,335 points — 16th in state history — and led the Bulldogs to a four-year record of 103-7, including the program's third state championship a year ago.

She'll also claim Ms. Basketball runner-up as the award, voted on by media and varsity coaches, was awarded to Homestead's Ayanna Patterson, who is committed to play at UConn.

Patterson was named on 115 ballots, Carrothers was on 42. South Bend Washington's Mila Reynolds was third and Westfield's Alyssa Crockett fourth.

Patterson averaged 25.8 points, 11.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.0 blocks per game during her senior season, in which Homestead finished 26-2 with its fourth straight sectional championship. She finished her career with 1,912 points, 1,005 rebounds, 149 assists and 187 blocked shots in 105 games. Homestead was 94-14 during her four-year career.

Patterson follows Karissa McLaughlin, who won the award in 2017 ahead of West Side's Dana Evans. Evans went on to be a McDonald's All-American, a two-time collegiate All-American and two-time ACC Player of the Year at Louisville and WNBA champion in her rookie season with the Chicago Sky.

