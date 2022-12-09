Unbeaten Valparaiso's lockdown defense stymies Crown Point

VALPARAISO — On Crown Point’s first possession on Friday, Valparaiso stole the ball. On the Bulldogs’ second possession, another turnover.

Crown Point’s third possession was more of the same. So was much of the game as the Vikings confounded the Bulldogs en route to a 59-27 Duneland Athletic Conference win.

It's the first time Valparaiso (9-0, 3-0 DAC) has knocked off Crown Point (8-5, 2-1) since the 2017-18 season.

“It’s a really big win for us,” Valpo's Lillian Barnes said. “We’ve been preparing for it for a long time. We’re really proud of ourselves because that’s a really big win. They’re a tough team to beat.”

Time after time, Crown Point’s guards were met by a pair of Vikings defenders trapping them as soon as they passed the midcourt line. With nowhere for the Bulldogs to go, Valparaiso’s defenders stole balls, tipped floated passes and all-around frustrated the Bulldogs offense.

“Just great defensive effort,” Vikings coach Candy Wilson said. “Once you get that defense going, the offense — it gives it energy.

“When they get after it, I wouldn’t want to play against it. They have very good team chemistry, they’re very unselfish. They like it when the other ones succeed.”

With just under two minutes remaining in the first quarter, Barnes brought down a rebound and looked to push things up court. A Crown Point defender tried to swipe at the ball and Barnes swung the ball behind her back, keeping her eyes down court. Within a seconds, Barnes was at the other end of the court, converting a layup to put the Vikings up 13-0.

Valparaiso’s defense held Crown Point off the scoreboard until just 1:39 remained in the first quarter.

The Vikings managed to hold a Bulldogs team that averaged 54.5 points per game coming into the contest to half that.

Not long after Barnes’ highlight play, she left the game with a bloody nose, only to return minutes later with gauze stuffed up one nostril. Despite the brief exit, Barnes continued to be the catalyst for the Vikings offensively. She finished with 16 points.

“I think transition really worked for us,” Barnes said. “Driving the ball and looking for the open person when they collapsed was really helpful."

When Barnes wasn’t scoring herself, she often times found herself working the pick-and-roll with Becca Gerdt. Gerdt had an impressive game in her own right, scoring 18 points and making plays on the defensive end of the floor.

“It was really nice,” Barnes said. “She’d set a screen and they kind of collapsed and the roll was just wide open.”

“I thought Becca Gerdt had a phenomenal game,” Wilson said, “defensively, up top.”

Gerdt knocked down a big 3-pointer in the third quarter off a drive and kick, part of a 7-for-13 performance from behind the arc for the Vikings.

Ava Ziolkowski provided most of Crown Point’s offense on the evening. After missing three of her first four shots from the field, the Bulldogs star settled in to finish with 13 of her team’s 27 points.

