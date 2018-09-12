After West Side girls basketball coach Rod Fisher was informed last week that he would not return, former players, parents and colleagues have mobilized in support of the longtime Cougars coach.
Fisher's group of supporters plans to submit signed petitions to the Indiana Distressed Unit Appeal Board on Thursday, and some Gary community members have organized a Change.org petition to reinstate Fisher for a 36th year as head coach.
“When I finished up as the city athletic director, I cannot think of anybody who I have more respect for than Coach Fisher,” said retired Gary Athletic Director Earl Smith.
West Side principal Marcus Muhammad, who informed Fisher in a Sept. 5 email of the decision to replace him with Shanee Butler, said the decision was not due to on-court performance. The Cougars reached the regional title game last season and Fisher re-applied and interviewed for the position — a standard process for Gary schools' coaches each year.
Fisher said last week that he needed more time to process the decision, while his wife, Linda Bonner-Fisher, wrote in an email that she felt the decision was “wrong and unprofessional.” Smith said he felt there hasn't been good enough communication between Gary schools and coaches in previous cases and that also applied to the Fisher decision.
“Coach Fisher has done an extraordinary job,” Muhammad said. “It definitely couldn't have been about performance on the court, because we were pleased with the team's winning percentage and his longevity — 30-something years – and all of the wins, the rankings for the team, the ability to attract talented athletes.”
Bonner-Fisher wrote in an email that players are unhappy with the decision. Muhammad said he hasn't gotten negative feedback on the decision from the players he speaks to routinely.
Muhammad said he could only offer his own opinion and not that of the committee as a whole. But he said Butler being a woman and a former player appealed to him and that he felt she could relate to players.
“I think the young ladies we have today, they need someone that can relate to them, not only in the sports sense, but in womanhood, and help them become young ladies,” Muhammad said. “She's a disciplined athlete. She wants them to be disciplined. Just things that a woman can teach another young woman, just like a man can teach another young man. We just believe she has that added package to take it to the next level.”
Smith said Fisher's ability to relate to students and parents is one of his strongest traits as a coach.
“I think that's an asinine statement," Smith said of Muhammad's rationale. “I can understand there are certain aspects a female coach would have an advantage. But the male, fatherly image. … (Former players) love Coach Fisher.”
Similarly, Bonner-Fisher disagreed with Muhammad's sentiment in an email and noted that many former players have rallied to Fisher's side.
“Every former player that contacts us thanks him for helping them grow into well rounded, productive adults,” she wrote.
Muhammad said he felt the program needed something different and that Butler was the best candidate.
“It's just that when the opportunity comes up and things are not right — and I can't go into personal things — but when things are not right, you just can't continue to let those things go on without making a change,” Muhammad said.
According to Muhammad, applicants are typically notified via email, as was the case with Fisher. Fisher-Bonner expressed anger over the decision coming through email and not in person, due to Fisher's success and longevity at West Side. Muhammad said he also called Fisher and a left a message on his answering machine to announce the decision, but Muhammad said he had already delayed the decision until Fisher returned from out-of-town business.
Muhammad likened the situation to the appointment of the late Marvin Rea as Bowman Academy boys basketball coach in 2007. Rea led Bowman to two state championships after a college career at Purdue.
Muhammad also compared the move to the Bulls' decision to fire head coach Doug Collins in 1989 despite three straight playoff berths and a young core that included future Hall of Famers Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen. Phil Jackson replaced Collins and led the Bulls to six championships in nine seasons.
Muhammad said West Side would “probably” honor Fisher at some point this season.
“No one had anything out for him,” Muhammad said. “But it comes a time when in order to get something different, you have to do something different. None of our names are attached to these seats as lifetime positions.”
Smith said he visited Muhammad in the summer to ask about Fisher's status and came away feeling good about the coach's chance of retaining his position.
“During the time I was the AD, which was 14 years, to my knowledge, Fisher never asked the athletic program for anything,” said Smith. “What he couldn't do raising (money) with the parents, he took out of his pocket. You find me another coach that's any more dedicated than that.”