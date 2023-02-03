LOWELL — Lillian Barnes and the Valparaiso Vikings had something to prove on Friday night in the second semifinal game of Class 4A Sectional 2 at The Pit in Lowell.

The Vikings (22-2) advanced with a 60-44 win over rival Chesterton to advance to Saturday’s 6 p.m. championship game against Portage. Barnes nearly had a triple double with a game-high 21 points, and she grabbed 10 rebounds, dished out seven assists and collected seven steals.

Valpo jumped out to a 7-1 lead early and led 14-6 after one quarter.

“I think the big thing was our energy,” Barnes said. “Our team chemistry really came out, and we didn’t hold back in the beginning. That really gave us a boost and a head start.”

Valpo stretched the advantage to 35-13 at the half and withstood a spirited second-half rally by Chesterton.

“Their defense was really good, and I think our biggest thing was our transition because when we set up, they read our offense and they knew what we were doing,” Barnes said. “So we did have to make an adjustment.”

Barnes worked in tandem with senior guard Kristin Bukata, who added 14 points, six rebounds and three assists.

“We play really well together,” Barnes said. “It also helped that we played over the summer together, and I think we built some chemistry. We know when our passes are gonna come. We know when we’re going to pass to each other and when we’re going to shoot it.”

Bukata said the keys were starting strong and finishing stronger.

“I think we were a little jittery on Wednesday, so we knew we had to be better than that (Friday),” she said. “I thought we did a good job.”

Bukata said it’s awesome to play with Barnes.

“She knows where I am in transition, and she knows where everybody is in transition,” she said. “I know if I run, she’ll find me, or I can find her.”

Chesterton didn’t quit and came out firing in the second half and shot its way back into the game. The Trojans (16-9) got to within 45-35 early in the fourth quarter. Cori Schultz, who scored a team-high 13, hit three 3-pointers in the second half and Amani Brown and Ciara Bonner each hit a trey in the rally.

“Our kids have been like that all year,” longtime Chesterton coach Jack Campbell said. “We’ve been behind a couple games, and they’ve never given up. They battled back and got it to within 10, so that was really good. We shot ourselves in the foot a little bit in the first half, but I challenged them at halftime and it was a great result. As coaches say, ‘we won the second half.’”

The Vikings will be looking for its first sectional title since 2005.

Raegan O’Halek added nine points in what Valpo coach Candy Wilson said was her best game of the season, and Skya Dobberlin chipped in eight points.

“We had good scoring across the board,” Wilson said. “That’s what you want to see. I thought we passed the ball to each other really well, especially in the second quarter.”

Wilson is also looking for her first sectional title in nine seasons at Valpo after winning a few at Boone Groove.

“We’re ready for one in Valpo,” she said. “... It’s going to be a tough match. Portage is not anybody to look past at all. We had a game with them earlier in the season, and it’s going to be a much closer game. They’re going to make adjustments. We’re going to make adjustments, but they’re athletic and they’re good.”

Portage advances

Portage (14-10) advanced to its first sectional championship game since 2020 with a 56-41 win over Hobart in Friday’s first semifinal.

The Indians never trailed in the game and put three players in double figures led by 19 from junior guard Ava Melendez. Portage avenged a 60-54 loss to Hobart back on Nov. 29 in the process.

After Hobart (14-11) tied the game at 27-27 with 2:37 left in the third quarter, Alante’ Wright hit back-to-back 3-pointers to put Portage up 33-27. Portage led 36-32 after three quarters.

Hobart scored the first basket of the fourth quarter to get within 36-34, but Portage stretched the lead to 46-38 with 4:06 left and never looked back. Wright hit another 3-pointer in the fourth and finished with 14 points off the bench, including four 3-pointers. Angelica Del Valle chipped in with 11 points and five boards.

Asia Donald scored 18 points and grabbed eight rebounds to pace Hobart. Emma Ortiz added eight points, and Jesse Neace contributed seven.

