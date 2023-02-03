KOUTS — Although Washington Township came into sectional play as the No. 6 team in Class 1A, that did not matter to No. 10 Morgan Township

Washington Twp. finally started playing like it knows how to, especially in the fourth quarter. The Senators came away with a 44-40 victory in the first semifinal of the Class 1A Sectional 49 on Friday night thanks to a 9-0 run to open the fourth quarter.

Senators senior guard Addie Graf put up 15 of her game-high 23 points in the fourth quarter by going 9-of-10 from the line in the period.

"We didn't want to go out like that, especially (Friday)," said Graf. "(Senators senior guard) Josie (Whitcomb) and I didn't want to be done."

It was also a special night for Senators coach Doug Godbolt, who won his 100th career game.

With his team not winning a sectional in 20 years, he knows that his next win is more important.

"Win No. 100 feels great, but win No. 101 is more important because we feel like it's our turn to take a trophy home with us," said Godbolt.

Morgan's size up front is what kept frustrating the Senators (18-6), who couldn't manage to break the Cherokee zone and had shots contested in the paint all night.

Morgan was dealt a big blow at the end of the first half, though, as leading scorer Peyton Honchar went down with a knee injury, forcing her to miss the entire second half.

Washington Twp. had won seven of eight coming into Friday night and beat Morgan Twp. in last year's sectional.

The Senators also beat Morgan 54-48 back on Jan. 10, but they couldn't play like the prospective sectional favorites due to the interior defense for Morgan Twp. (14-8), as it forced seven first-half turnovers.

"Their game plan against us is always tough, but we finally starting playing basketball the way we know how by hitting some shots outside," said Godbolt.

Whitcomb and Gracie Little each scored seven for the Senators.

Freshman guard Shiloh DeBoard paced Morgan Twp. with 10.

Kouts pulls away

1A No. 8 Kouts (17-7) won its fifth out of its last six thanks to a big 18-point third quarter en route to a 43-25 victory over No. 16 Tri Twp. (17-7) in the second game.

In the second semifinal, Kouts leading scorer Ally Capouch was up to her old tricks, scoring a game-high 17 to pace the Fillies, which included seven of the team's 11 first-quarter points.

The Kouts senior also poured in eight points in the difference-making third.

The Fillies held Tri-Township to just four points in the third period after being down 15-14 at the half.

Junior Miranda Wozniak led the Tigers with eight points, including a couple 3s.

The Senators are just 1-8 versus Kouts in program history during postseason play.

