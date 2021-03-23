WATCH NOW: Crown Point Bulldogs reflect on skills that netted state championship

Alyvia Santiago offered a different answer: “Jessica (Carrothers). She could score if she wanted on any possession and she still passes.”

Stoddard’s choice: “My most unselfish teammate would be Lyna (Santiago). She’s always looking for the extra pass, just for the best shot for our team, and that really helped us throughout the season.”

Carrothers, who scored 25 points in the 44-34 title-game victory vs. Brownsburg, had trouble picking one and settled on two: “Nikki (Gerodemos) or Alyvia (Santiago). Even if they have a shot, like if they’re wide open, they still look to pass it.”

Carrothers, Stoddard, the Santiago sisters, Gerodemos and Govert played most of the minutes in big games, but the contributions of the rest in uniform were not lost on anyone.

Stoddard shared how much she appreciated Marianna Maldonado’s contributions.

“Mariana’s a really aggressive player,” Stoddard said. “She’d always drive in practice, and that helped us make sure we’re all on help side. And in the state game, it was great hearing her cheering us on.”

Stoddard on Ali Rawls: “She’s a really nice girl. She was great in practice at making sure everybody was doing what they’re supposed to be doing.”