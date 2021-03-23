WATCH NOW: Crown Point Bulldogs reflect on skills that netted state championship

CROWN POINT — A Division I recruit and do-it-all guard who can get anywhere she wants on the court and finish with a variety of shots or passes that set up teammates. A post player who patrols the paint and rebounds so well to go with a soft touch that she already has accepted a scholarship offer to Purdue.

That’s a nice place to start for a team in pursuit of a state championship, but according to the coach and best players from Crown Point, winner of the 4A championship with a 25-1 record, their skills just start to explain why the Bulldogs were crowned state champions.

Jessica Carrothers averaged 22.3 points per game. Lilly Stoddard contributed 10.7 points, 9.1 rebounds and 2.3 blocks a game. The two juniors and sisters Alyna, a junior, and Alyvia Santiago, a senior, insist that all 14 members of the team made key contributions, even those whose participation was limited to practice.

They offered proof toward their point without even trying to do so when each was asked separately to name her most unselfish teammate. They mentioned five different names.