WATCH NOW: Historic Griffith trio leads Panthers, set sights on first regional crown since 2010

GRIFFITH — Ariel Esquivel has had a pretty memorable postseason.
Griffith's senior guard became her program's all-time leading scorer in a sectional semifinal victory over Hammond on Feb. 5, and the next day she helped the Panthers cruise past Calumet in the Class 3A Sectional 17 final.
"Honestly, I haven't really soaked it in yet," Esquivel said. "I feel like I will once my last game happens, but I don't want this to end. I've been playing for so long and have put so much time into basketball. ... I really did want to break the (scoring) record, though. We missed eight games this season because of COVID-19, so I'm really happy that I was still able to do that and that we're still playing."
Esquivel has scored 928 points in her prep career, surpassing 1998 graduate Tania Fliter's previous mark of 923 points. Perhaps the most unique part about Esquivel's feat is that she's actually the fourth-leading scorer (8.7 points per game) on Griffith's team this season and is one of three players on the roster who is ranked top-10 on the program's career scoring list.
Fellow senior Julissa Hamm is averaging 11.4 points per game and ranks third all-time with 872 points, while Esquivel's younger sister, Marisa, paces the team with 14.1 points per game and ranks 10th all-time with 697 points.
After the Panthers clinched their ninth sectional title and first sectional crown in seven seasons, Hamm was allowed to take the trophy home and even took a nap with it.
The senior said it was a dream come true to win her last game on Griffith's floor, and doing it alongside two other top-10 scorers made it even sweeter.
"When I think about all of the points we’ve collectively or individually scored and the accomplishments that we’ve finally achieved, some credit must go to our teammates because, hands down, I wouldn’t be the player I am today if I didn’t have my teammates to lean on," Hamm said. "They're the ones that deserve the recognition. From helping me strengthen my weaknesses to even helping me better strengthen my strengths, they’ve done it all."
Marisa Esquivel, who is on pace to break her older sister's scoring record, added that she's learned a lot from Ariel Esquivel and Hamm.
The junior said she isn't quite ready for their time as teammates to end, and she plans to do everything in her power to squeeze a few more games out of what has become a special campaign.
"Those are probably two of the hardest-working people I've ever met," Marisa Esquivel said. "They set their goals, and they did whatever they could to achieve them. It's going to be hard next year not playing with my sister and Julissa. I've been playing with Julissa since sixth grade, and I've been playing with my sister my whole life, so I just want to keep it going as long as we can."
While Griffith looks to knock off Lakeland in the first Jimtown Regional semifinal Saturday — en route to the program's first regional title since 2010 — the Esquivels will also be rooting for Andrean in the Class 2A Winamac Regional.
The 59ers are led by standout senior Julia Schutz, who became her program's all-time leading scorer during a sectional semifinal victory against Bowman on Feb. 5. Schutz has poured in 1,070 points in her high school career and played alongside the Esquivels when they were youngsters.
"I've known Julia since fifth grade," Ariel Esquivel said. "My dad put a travel team (the Highlighters) together when we were kids just so we could play with other girls from the area."
Andrean will take on North Judson and star senior Lilliann Frasure, who ranks No. 26 all-time in Indiana girls basketball history with 2,166 points, in the first Winamac Regional semifinal.
In order to move on, Schutz said her team most carry over the same focus it had when it claimed its second straight sectional crown and 11th sectional title overall.
"That weekend was pretty crazy. To think that I've scored more points than anyone who has ever played (girls basketball) at Andrean is pretty surreal, and we were all super excited to win our second sectional in a row," Schutz said. "Now, we have a chance to keep going. ... I think we're way more prepared than last year."
Schutz added that the 59ers will hang their hat on defense, and even though the Panthers have a slew of capable scorers, Griffith coach Ken Anderson said his squad plans to do the same.
"I'm a defensive-minded coach," Anderson said. " ... We just have to keep it close going into the fourth quarter, and then we'll take our chances. There are 16 teams left in Class 3A, and you just gotta give it your best effort. Your best effort on Saturday gives you a chance to advance. It doesn't guarantee anything, but when we leave, I want us to be able to say we gave it our best."