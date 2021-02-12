WATCH NOW: Historic Griffith trio leads Panthers, set sights on first regional crown since 2010

After the Panthers clinched their ninth sectional title and first sectional crown in seven seasons, Hamm was allowed to take the trophy home and even took a nap with it.

The senior said it was a dream come true to win her last game on Griffith's floor, and doing it alongside two other top-10 scorers made it even sweeter.

"When I think about all of the points we’ve collectively or individually scored and the accomplishments that we’ve finally achieved, some credit must go to our teammates because, hands down, I wouldn’t be the player I am today if I didn’t have my teammates to lean on," Hamm said. "They're the ones that deserve the recognition. From helping me strengthen my weaknesses to even helping me better strengthen my strengths, they’ve done it all."

Marisa Esquivel, who is on pace to break her older sister's scoring record, added that she's learned a lot from Ariel Esquivel and Hamm.

The junior said she isn't quite ready for their time as teammates to end, and she plans to do everything in her power to squeeze a few more games out of what has become a special campaign.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}