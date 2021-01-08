'We took four steps back': Merrillville coach Amy Govert not satisfied with win at Chesterton

CHESTERTON — Merrillville coach Amy Govert's body language said it all.

She threw her hands in the air, bent over with her hands on her knees and at one point even buried her head in her hands.

The Pirates still earned a 57-51 road victory over Chesterton on Friday to remain undefeated in the Duneland Athletic Conference, but when Govert emerged from the visiting locker room, she was fuming.

Merrillville's eighth consecutive win did little to put her at ease because she believes her team didn't play up to its full potential.

"We took four steps back. That's what we told them," Govert said. "We didn't do well in not one category. We expect much more out of them. Our caliber of play is better than what we showed (Friday). We're not happy."

The Pirates played their usual stifling defense, which helped them mount a 17-10 lead in the first quarter. But every time Merrillville appeared to be on the verge of breaking the game open, one of its players took an ill-advised shot, committed a turnover or picked up a foul.

Throughout the game, the Pirates fluctuated between looking like one of the most dominant teams in the Region to a program that hardly had any chemistry.