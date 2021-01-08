'We took four steps back': Merrillville coach Amy Govert not satisfied with win at Chesterton

CHESTERTON — Merrillville coach Amy Govert's body language said it all.
She threw her hands in the air, bent over with her hands on her knees and at one point even buried her head in her hands.
The Pirates still earned a 57-51 road victory over Chesterton on Friday to remain undefeated in the Duneland Athletic Conference, but when Govert emerged from the visiting locker room, she was fuming.
Merrillville's eighth consecutive win did little to put her at ease because she believes her team didn't play up to its full potential.
"We took four steps back. That's what we told them," Govert said. "We didn't do well in not one category. We expect much more out of them. Our caliber of play is better than what we showed (Friday). We're not happy."
The Pirates played their usual stifling defense, which helped them mount a 17-10 lead in the first quarter. But every time Merrillville appeared to be on the verge of breaking the game open, one of its players took an ill-advised shot, committed a turnover or picked up a foul.
Throughout the game, the Pirates fluctuated between looking like one of the most dominant teams in the Region to a program that hardly had any chemistry.
Govert said her team has been shut down twice this season due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has made it even harder for her players to develop and grow together. But as the regular season winds down, she hopes that they can figure it out sooner rather than later.
"We were one of the few schools that wasn't able to do anything in the summer. Now for us, that put us behind tremendously," Govert said. " ... It goes back to even (last) spring. You don't have spring open gyms or summer open gyms were they can rep, rep, rep. A lot of my kids didn't play AAU. They had to go get jobs. They didn't pick up a basketball. So, what were're doing right now, even though I'm upset, it is pretty amazing based on all of the inconsistencies we've had this year."
Senior forward Shekinah Thomas paced the Pirates with a team-high 18 points, highlighted by a three-point play in the fourth quarter. When she caught the ball near the basket, Thomas rose up in traffic and laid it in despite being whacked on the arm by Trojans center Lauren Davis.
Govert said Thomas has the talent to make those kind of plays every game, and she has challenged the senior to be more consistent.
"She's been telling me since my freshman year that I have the ability and I have the athleticism, but I'm just not showing everything that I can do," Thomas said. "I've been relying on my natural ability, but I've been trying lately to mentally show up and not just rely on my ability. It's about doing the little things, like boxing out."
Senior guards Cailynn Dilosa and Torri Miller added 13 points and nine points, respectively, for Merrillville (8-3, 5-0).
Chesterton (10-4, 3-2) was led by senior guard Nalani Malackowski, who poured in a team-high 18 points. She scored seven points in the fourth quarter to help her squad stay withing striking distance, despite being hounded by Dilosa and Miller.
Trojans coach Jack Campbell commended Malackowski for her poise but said his entire team has to do a better job of responding to speedy and tenacious defenses.
"We have to be able to accept that pressure and make good passes out of that," Campbell said. "When you don't, you turn it over and give up easy baskets."