West Side's Sarah Burton relishes leader role, and it pays off in sectional opener over Munster

MUNSTER — Sarah Burton didn’t play organized basketball until her freshman year.

It’s tough to see that while watching the West Side senior play or listening to her talk about the game. She’s a leader on the floor who’s always focused on the vocal connection with the other players in navy blue and orange.

Burton knows her responsibilities.

“When you see us doing bad on defense, it’s because we’re not talking. When we start talking, the defense comes back. I make sure we have communication,” Burton said. “I’m supposed to score, keep the defense together, keep the team together and keep everybody in the plays.”

Burton had eight points in West Side’s 37-36 thriller over Munster in Tuesday’s sectional opener. She also had five steals and eight rebounds. Coach Shanee Butler calls her a “double-double kid” who’s always filling the stat sheet.

“Since freshman year I’ve been trying to get a triple-double,” Burton said. “I’m still working on it.”

Things were rough for Burton and West Side (11-8) on both ends of the court in the first half. The Mustangs held guard Trinity Barnes to only two points. She came into the game scoring 23.7 points per game.

On the other side, a zone defense aimed at keeping the ball away from Munster center Akaoma Odeluga was leaving gaps for Mustangs shots. It forced a defensive switch in the second half.

“Our defense, I thought, was shaky. We’ve played better defense,” Butler said. “We had no other choice but to go man and it turned in our favor.”

West Side didn’t lead until an Exsencia Cloma bucket made it 35-33 with 3:11 left in the game.

Munster (6-12) had several chances to grab the lead in the final minute or so Tuesday. Nikki Sullivan’s potential game winner at the buzzer was long but it was the look the Mustangs wanted.

“Thank God it didn’t fall,” Butler said.

When the two teams met during the regular season, Munster won by 19 points. The Cougars were coming off a 10-day break without practicing. Butler said it showed.

“I think we’re doing good now. To be where we’re at, we’re doing good,” Burton said.

Burton will be key as West Side tries to continue to advance in the postseason. It plays EC Central in the next round.

Opponents are usually focused on stopping Barnes. Somebody else needs to be that other scorer for the Cougars. Burton said she likes fitting into that role.

“We don’t want to just have one person who can score. My goal as a coach is that everyone who leaves my program is able to do something better than they were able to do,” Butler said. “Trinity is our main scorer but we have to have girls around her who can also score the basketball.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.