With a chance at a DAC title, Lake Central comes through

VALPARAISO — A Duneland Athletic Conference championship is pretty important to Lake Central. The Indians have been close in recent years but haven’t quite gotten over the hump.

Not until Friday night in the Valparaiso, anyway, when they held off the host Vikings to take a 57-53 battle between conference unbeatens in the final league game of the season.

“A DAC title is everything. It was long overdue,” sophomore guard Vanessa Wimberly said. “We’ve been working, practicing hard with blood, sweat and tears. Finally, it paid off in this moment right here.”

The game was part of a double header with the boys teams. The Valparaiso gym was raucous, with a crowd that rivaled the ones normally only seen in the postseason.

“Kudos to our kids to come into an environment like this on the road and win, it’s a bonus,” coach Joe Huppenthal said.

The teams traded the lead in the first frame, with the Indians (17-5, 7-0) pulling away some in the second quarter. The advantage was never bigger than six, though. Lake Central had two starters pick up their third fouls late in the second quarter, first Nadia Clayton with about two minutes left and then Riley Milausnic with about a minute to go.

Clayton guarded Valparaiso freshman Lillian Barnes, who came in averaging almost 17 points per game. Barnes didn’t score in the first quarter and had only two in the first half.

That foul trouble forced defensive changes for the Indians in the second half and Barnes nearly brought the Vikings (19-2, 6-1) back by herself.

“That was my fault,” Huppenthal said. “We were up six so I kind of went a little more offensive and it backfired on me. We were just in some foul trouble and I think that affected us defensively. I thought we played a little bit softer than normal.”

Barnes scored 13 in the fourth quarter and finished with 20 points.

“Lilly is a phenomenal player and she’s only a freshman. She has four more years to grow,” Wimberly said. “Seeing her get the ball (in the fourth quarter) I was like ‘Oh, that’s another bucket for her.’ She just has so much talent at a young age.”

The lead changed almost a dozen times in the second half but every time Valparaiso landed a punch, Lake Central was able to counter. Wimberly was the catalyst for the Indians in the final frame, where she scored 12 of her 20 to match Barnes.

Wimberly said it was just her turn on a team that has seen several players step up in key moments this season.

“That’s Lake Central basketball. Whenever we’re down, you best believe we’re going to be right back up,” she said. “We don’t give up. We lift each other up, hold each other accountable and we just come back.”

Huppenthal said Lake Central’s schedule, which included games against ranked opponents from both Indiana and Illinois, prepared them this game. He hopes it’s made his team ready for a postseason run.

“There’s nothing that we’re not ready for and there’s no environment we haven’t been in. We’re not awestruck,” he said. “I’m just excited. This is going to be a good night. We’re going to celebrate tonight and then get to work tomorrow.”

PHOTOS: Valparaiso hosts Lake Central in girls basketball web-galleryhtmlcode web-galleryhtmlcode Lake Central at Valparaiso girls basketball Lake Central at Valparaiso girls basketball Lake Central at Valparaiso girls basketball Lake Central at Valparaiso girls basketball Lake Central at Valparaiso girls basketball Lake Central at Valparaiso girls basketball Lake Central at Valparaiso girls basketball Lake Central at Valparaiso girls basketball Lake Central at Valparaiso girls basketball Lake Central at Valparaiso girls basketball Lake Central at Valparaiso girls basketball Lake Central at Valparaiso girls basketball