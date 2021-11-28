Youthful LaCrosse off to its best start while making program history

This season’s success is a product of some baptism by fire that LaCrosse went through last year. In the third season under coach Chris McGowen, the Tigers slipped to just four wins after a run of five straight winning seasons, but they did it with a starting lineup that often featured four freshmen. Hendrixson and Jersie Bartels provided some upperclassmen guidance, but even their varsity experience was limited.

“(Our success) is a credit to all the girls,” McGowen said. “They took everything that was thrown at them last season. We’re still young. Hats off to the girls. We play hard and we do things the right way. When that happens, when you take care of the little things, big things start to happen.”

Gorski was dominant with 17 points against the Brickies while Hendrixson added 16 points. Freshman Jayde Pryor chipped in with 11 points while sophomore Miranda Wozniak was a force defensively to go with her six points.

“Last year was a learning year and it was us getting used to varsity,” Gorski said. “You go in scared every game because you don’t know what to expect. After that, you finally learn from it and you’re more confident. I’m definitely more prepared going into the second year.”