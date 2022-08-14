After going to state as a freshman, Kate Wantuch is set to impress in Year 2 for Andrean

MERRILLVILLE — Kate Wantuch heard the singing when she stood between the pipes as Andrean’s goalie last season. It was something like, “she’s our keeper, our goalkeeper, our goalie Kate Wantuch” to the tune of “The Lion Sleeps Tonight” by The Tokens.

It’s unusual for a freshman to be serenaded by upperclassmen, but Wantuch’s contributions to the 59ers’ run to the state championship game last season weren’t the norm, either. She allowed only 15 goals over 22 games. That includes a pair of postseason clean sheets in the regional final and semistate.

“Once I got my confidence going, there was really nothing stopping us,” Wantuch said.

Coming into a good team as a ninth grader and being asked to direct a back line full of juniors and seniors was a little intimidating. Wantuch admits she didn’t really feel comfortable until after Andrean won a sectional championship.

“I was really scared and nervous,” she said. “It really took that long, until after we won sectionals. That’s what I was like ‘We can really do this.’ And we really did.”

What the 59ers did was run all the way to the Class 1A final, falling to Heritage Christian 4-0.

That’s the past, though. Nobody wants to talk about that on Broadway.

“The slate’s clean now,” coach Jeff Clapman said. “We’ve got lots of places where we have new girls coming in. They don’t have that knowledge base of what we did last year but every year is a new year.”

Wantuch called this one a rebuilding year for Andrean. Senior defender Sabina Barnard has a torn ACL but is hoping to return at some point. Bridget Sherman took her 25 goals with her when she graduated. A lot of players in key spots are unproven.

The team will get a boost from freshman Kristina Gill and Texas transfer Jackson Grubbs, though. Morgan Cadwallader, who scored 15 as a freshman, returns.

The hope is the group jells quickly. Wantuch wants to be more of a leader and help push the 59ers in that direction.

“I’m definitely not as confident as I was last year, but last year we were pretty rocky at the start, too,” Wantuch said. “I don’t know. Anything can happen.”

The schedule does the 59ers no favors. It includes Culver Academies, South Bend Adams, Concord and Lake Central to go with the usual Northwest Crossroads Conference slog.

Clapman said he’s got a goalie he can trust who will benefit from the postseason run of 2021.

“We want to be challenged as much as possible,” Clapman said. “Every year at Andrean, we never know what we’re going to get, but the girls are super committed. They’re ready to start and the journey’s going to take us wherever it takes us.”