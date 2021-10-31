Andrean, Kate Wantuch look ahead after state runner-up finish

INDIANAPOLIS — Andrean faced some bigger schools in the regular season in Class 3A Portage, Hobart and Lake Central, but it hadn’t met a team as potent on offense as Heritage Christian.
Freshman goalkeeper Kate Wantuch knew the Eagles would be a challenging match on Saturday in the Class A state championship game at IUPU. It proved true as Heritage Christian topped Andrean 4-0.
“We've never really played a team like this,” Wantuch said. “We played (Lake Central), and I personally think that LC was a really good team.
"But our mindset for the LC game was just there. We just had it in the bag from the beginning. But I just think that this game was all about mindset and wanting it more, and they unfortunately wanted it more.”
Andrean battled Lake Central to a 1-1 tie Sept. 23. Heritage Christian, despite coming in with a 14-8 record, played a very competitive schedule, including Cathedral, Lawrence North and Plainfield.
Heritage Christian’s Abby Foulk, who scored a hat trick, had 32 goals and 18 assists before Saturday’s game, and Kya Crooke, who added a goal and an assist, had 34 goals and 19 assists.
“They were probably one of the better teams we played all season,” Andrean coach Jeff Clapman said.
Andrean battled and trailed just 1-0 at the half, but it couldn’t hold off the Eagles’ onslaught in the second half.
“I think that we weren't as composed as we hoped,” Wantuch said. “When one goal was scored in the first half, we handled it really well. We just kept going back at it, but it just wasn't enough. In the second half, we should have scored, but it is what it is. And we still have next season though.”
Clapman is glad to have Wantuch back for three more seasons. She recorded 11 shutouts with 111 saves and had a .591 GAA this season prior to Saturday’s game.
“She only gave up 11 goals all season, and the kind of schedule that we play is just truly remarkable,” he said. “And add on she’s just a freshman. Holy smokes, she’s going to be good for years to come for us for sure.”
Clapman said Wantuch is fearless in the net.
“She has constant energy,” he said. “She's technically so sound for a freshman. She's very vocal. She's one of these kids that come in and makes an instant impression just because of her personality and her mentality. It's something you can build around.”
Wantuch can’t wait for next season.
“I'm really looking forward to improving on everything and coming back as a sophomore,” she said.
Wantuch is proud of what the 59ers accomplished this season and their tournament run.
“We came a long way,” she said. “No one would think a little team, a little school from the Region, would be here but here we are.”