Andrean, Kate Wantuch look ahead after state runner-up finish

“I think that we weren't as composed as we hoped,” Wantuch said. “When one goal was scored in the first half, we handled it really well. We just kept going back at it, but it just wasn't enough. In the second half, we should have scored, but it is what it is. And we still have next season though.”

Clapman is glad to have Wantuch back for three more seasons. She recorded 11 shutouts with 111 saves and had a .591 GAA this season prior to Saturday’s game.

“She only gave up 11 goals all season, and the kind of schedule that we play is just truly remarkable,” he said. “And add on she’s just a freshman. Holy smokes, she’s going to be good for years to come for us for sure.”

Clapman said Wantuch is fearless in the net.

“She has constant energy,” he said. “She's technically so sound for a freshman. She's very vocal. She's one of these kids that come in and makes an instant impression just because of her personality and her mentality. It's something you can build around.”

Wantuch can’t wait for next season.

“I'm really looking forward to improving on everything and coming back as a sophomore,” she said.