Andrean's Bridget Sherman continues to grow her game

Andrean is riding an 11-game unbeaten streak and hasn’t lost since a 2-1 setback to Munster on Sept. 7. Andrean tied Lake Central 1-1 on Sept 23. Sherman got the game-winning goal in the first overtime in the 1-0 win over Westview in the regional championship last Saturday.

Clapman said Sherman is a versatile player, has a high level of fitness and stays engaged in the game.

“She became a student of the game somewhere along her four years here at Andrean, and she understands the different roles and how we want to play and what we want to do,” he said.

“She has great technical abilities to be able to keep the ball on her feet. She's able to get her head up and have the vision to see where the next pass needs to go and where to play it. She’s a really good player for us.”

Sherman lives in Valparaiso and her best friend is Sophia Jaime, who was a standout player for the Vikings this season. The two went to grade school together at St. Paul Catholic School.

Sherman is a tri-captain along with fellow seniors Mary Dravet and Mia Dainton She would like to play at the next level and is looking at some NAIA schools, but her focus is on Tipton this Saturday.