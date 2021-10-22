Andrean's Bridget Sherman continues to grow her game

MERRILLVILLE — When Andrean’s Bridget Sherman was a freshman, she was frustrated and wasn’t getting a lot of minutes.
She asked the coaches what she could do to improve her game.
Bridget’s sister, Annie, had played on Andrean’s 2016 state championship team, so the seed was planted.
“I always admired that and thought I would love to do that one day, or I would love to be as good as those players and work well with each other as that team did,” she said.
“So coming in as a freshman I knew there was going to be a lot I needed to work on, especially in the overall atmosphere of adapting to high school play and that level of intensity.”
Andrean coach Jeff Clapman said the staff told Sherman she needed to work on her fitness and technical touches with the ball.
“She came back her sophomore year and she was better in those areas,” he said. “And then each year she has built on that to where she's one of the dominant voices and players on our team.”
Sherman, a midfielder, is the leading scorer for Andrean (14-3-3) as it faces Tipton (10-4) at 10 a.m. Saturday in the Class A North Semistate at South Bend St. Joseph.
It’s a maturation process that Sherman has embraced.
“I was constantly studying the game, knowing what to do on the field with the ball and where to be and how to work well with the ball with your teammates and how to possess,” she said.
Sherman went from scoring four goals as a sophomore to 15 as a junior to go along with five assists. This season she leads the 59ers with 24 goals and five assists.
“After my sophomore season, we had a team with many seniors,” Sherman said. “A majority of the seniors were starters, so I was going to be coming back to my junior year, and starting spots needed to be filled. … I knew somebody had to step up and score goals or make things happen on the field.”
Sherman worked a lot on her game in the offseason in her backyard, getting touches on the ball with juggling and shooting shots every day so she could be a threat on the field.
“That helped me a lot, working on my touches, and then getting my shot down,” she said. “I always have in the back of my mind, ‘Nothing's ever given, everything has to be earned.’
"So this really is working on being determined and being super dedicated to the team and adapting myself to become a player that not only can be a sub and get in when needed, but also a player that my teammates could rely on for at least 80-plus minutes or for however long the game goes.”
Andrean is riding an 11-game unbeaten streak and hasn’t lost since a 2-1 setback to Munster on Sept. 7. Andrean tied Lake Central 1-1 on Sept 23. Sherman got the game-winning goal in the first overtime in the 1-0 win over Westview in the regional championship last Saturday.
Clapman said Sherman is a versatile player, has a high level of fitness and stays engaged in the game.
“She became a student of the game somewhere along her four years here at Andrean, and she understands the different roles and how we want to play and what we want to do,” he said.
“She has great technical abilities to be able to keep the ball on her feet. She's able to get her head up and have the vision to see where the next pass needs to go and where to play it. She’s a really good player for us.”
Sherman lives in Valparaiso and her best friend is Sophia Jaime, who was a standout player for the Vikings this season. The two went to grade school together at St. Paul Catholic School.
Sherman is a tri-captain along with fellow seniors Mary Dravet and Mia Dainton She would like to play at the next level and is looking at some NAIA schools, but her focus is on Tipton this Saturday.
“It's two good teams that have made it this far so definitely at this point in the season, you can't take anybody for granted,” she said. “Everybody will probably be a good side, and it will be two competitive teams going up against each other.”