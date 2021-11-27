Andrean's Jeff Clapman is The Times' 2021 Girls Soccer Coach of the Year

“We just found ourselves in a pretty solid situation for the season,” Clapman said. “... The girls were so tight all season long, but then as we got to the postseason, our seniors, really our tri-captains, really did a good job of making sure everybody understood what this means and what it is all about.”

Mulroe, who graduated in 2016 from Andrean, played for Clapman her final two seasons and has been an assistant coach for the past two seasons. She said it was satisfying to see Clapman know what was going to happen during the season and having a calming effect throughout the campaign's ups and downs.

“There was not a situation where he was worried about things but almost like he was cool, calm and collected the whole time,” she said.

Clapman was also coach of the 2016 Andrean squad that won a Class 2A title, and he said it’s always an honor to play for a state championship.