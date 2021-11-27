Andrean's Jeff Clapman is The Times' 2021 Girls Soccer Coach of the Year

MERRILLVILLE — Prior to the sectional championship Andrean had a players-only meeting after practice, and veteran coach Jeff Clapman was fine with the impromptu session.
“We've always trusted our players and especially our captains to take ownership of their team,” he said. “And when they came in and said, ‘We want to have a little discussion with the team after practice,’ I’m all for that. They’re the team. They need to be able to make sure that they're comfortable where they're at. If things need to be spoken, they need to be able to handle that situation and then they did really well.”
Indeed, the 59ers went on a run to the Class A state championship game, finishing as runner-up, and Clapman, The Times' 2021 Coach of the Year, was a calming influence.
“They sat in a group and just talked for probably a solid hour, making sure everybody was understanding where we're at and what's needed. It was just a good team-bonding situation for them. After that, we just really wanted a nice little run.
“I think everybody understood the role that everybody bought into, what we're trying to do and there was no selfishness. Everybody just wanted to get to that championship game, and as a coach, I just couldn't have been happier the way our captains led us.”
Assistant coach Meghan Mulroe said Clapman was instrumental in guiding the players through the entire season.
“I would say compared to years past I have never seen him so sure of a team going forward from the preseason to where we ended up,” she said. “He definitely had a different mentality about this team and had kind of like a pure feeling that this was a very good team.”
Andrean went 13-6 in 2020 and returned some seasoned veterans in senior tri-captains Bridget Sherman, Mia Dainton and Mary Dravet to go along with some talented freshmen in Morgan Cadwallader, a forward, and Kate Wantuch at goalkeeper.
The 59ers went 15-4-3 that ended as state runner-up to Heritage Christian after a 4-0 loss in Indianapolis.
“We just found ourselves in a pretty solid situation for the season,” Clapman said. “... The girls were so tight all season long, but then as we got to the postseason, our seniors, really our tri-captains, really did a good job of making sure everybody understood what this means and what it is all about.”
Mulroe, who graduated in 2016 from Andrean, played for Clapman her final two seasons and has been an assistant coach for the past two seasons. She said it was satisfying to see Clapman know what was going to happen during the season and having a calming effect throughout the campaign's ups and downs.
“There was not a situation where he was worried about things but almost like he was cool, calm and collected the whole time,” she said.
Clapman was also coach of the 2016 Andrean squad that won a Class 2A title, and he said it’s always an honor to play for a state championship.
“You never know once you get there if you’re ever going to get back,” he said. “... There's so many good teams that never get the opportunity to play in that game. For our school to be there three times now and for me and my staff to be there twice, it's just an honor. And we definitely don't take it for granted because we understand all the work that all the teams put in the game. It's not easy, and it takes a huge commitment and you have to have some luck on your side.”