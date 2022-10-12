Ava Haluska, Crown Point stepping up when called upon

CROWN POINT — Ava Haluska and her Crown Point teammates have been thinking about this next game since before the season even began.

The Bulldogs will host Lake Central in the regional semifinal Thursday. This is the same round in which Valparaiso ended their season a year ago.

“We all collectively decided that we just wanted to get farther than last year,” Haluska said. “That’s where we are now, if we win this game we will be farther.”

The Bulldogs sophomore is a big reason they’ve gotten back to this level despite adversity. She has 15 assists on the year, nearly one per game. She’s also tallied eight goals despite being in a slightly different role than she expected to play.

Crown Point lost senior Zoey Wells to an injury midway into this season. She had 11 goals and eight assists through only 10 games. Since then, more of the offensive responsibility has been put on Haluska, junior Juju Bozinovski and sophomore Izzy Sainato.

Haluska deflects most praise to her teammates but isn’t unaware of her part in the Bulldogs’ success.

“I feel like I’ve contributed a lot to the team this year,” she said. “Obviously, getting goals and assists is a big part of that. It’s just felt really good.”

Haluska’s assists have come in a variety of ways, coach David Bock said. Some were on corner kicks, others in open play and several different teammates finished them off. Haluska just has an ability to get the other team out of sorts in the attacking third.

“We just try to find the ball to her feet in dangerous spots as often as possible,” Bock said. “(Opponents) commit two defenders to her a lot and she distributes. It’s been very good for us that she’s able to unsettle a defense in ways that then get other girls 1v1 opportunities.”

Haluska sees it a little differently. To her, making things happen is just part of the process of the game.

“I think it just comes more natural. If I see a play and I can complete it, I will,” she said. “I don’t try to do it. It’s just about where I am on the field. I can get those crosses in and it ends up good.”

It took time for things to get good for Crown Point on the whole, though.

It lost to Valparaiso, tied Kankakee Valley and beat Merrillville to limp into the postseason. Everything changed during last week’s Portage Sectional, though.

The Bulldogs (15-4-1) got back on track with a 5-3 overtime win over Valparaiso to open the playoffs. Haluska had maybe her most important assist of the season in that one on a corner.

Crown Point beat Hobart 7-0 in the next game, then topped Chesterton 2-1 with a pair of second-half scores to earn a third consecutive sectional title.

“Losing (to the Vikings) in the regular season was devastating for us because we could’ve been the (Duneland Athletic Conference) champs by ourselves but that’s the reason we pushed back and won in the postseason,” she said. “It’s a big deal for us (to win a sectional). Obviously, everything in our school is about football these days but for us this was a really big deal.”

The Bulldogs host Lake Central in the regional opener Thursday. Crown Point won the regular season matchup 3-1 but that was a month and a half ago and Wells was healthy at the time. The Indians are a dangerous team led by senior Layla Doreski, who has 20 goals.

Crown Point got the best of Lake Central twice last year, as well, including in the sectional semifinal.

“Lake Central really wants to beat us bad, just like we’ve felt with Valpo and Chesterton,” Bock said. “It felt great for us to exorcise those demons beating them but we know (Lake Central is) going to come in hungry and aggressive.”

PHOTOS: Crown Point hosts Valparaiso in girls soccer Uploaded-images 092122-spt-gso-val-cp_3 Valparaiso’s Sofia Cox (8) gets tangled up up with Crown Point’s Ellie Prendergast (13) early in the first half Tuesday evening at Crown Point… Uploaded-images Aubrey Brown, Valparaiso Valparaiso’s Aubrey Brown (3) controls the ball late in the first half against Crown Point Tuesday evening. Uploaded-images 092122-spt-gso-val-cp_16 Valparaiso’s Hailey Stemple (16) puts the ball in play on a throw in against Crown Point in the first half Tuesday evening at Crown Point High… Uploaded-images 092122-spt-gso-val-cp_5 Valparaiso’s Roselyn Gonzalez (17) directs the ball away from Crown Point’s Izzy Sainato (24) in the first half Tuesday evening at Crown Point… Uploaded-images Aubrey Brown, Valparaiso Valparaiso’s Aubrey Brown (3) with Crown Point’s Ryann Adzia (22) pursues the ball in the first half Tuesday evening at Crown Point High School. Uploaded-images 092122-spt-gso-val-cp_1 Crown Point’s Ryann Adzia (22) controls the ball against Valparaiso’s Aubrey Brown (3) in the first half Tuesday evening at Crown Point High School. Uploaded-images 092122-spt-gso-val-cp_12 Crown Point’s Emma Charles (19) takes the header against Valparaiso in the second half Tuesday evening at Crown Point High School. Uploaded-images 092122-spt-gso-val-cp_6 Valparaiso’s Sofia Cox (8) celebrates with Aubrey Brown (3) after her goal in the first half gave the Vikings a 2-0 against Crown Point Tuesda… Uploaded-images 092122-spt-gso-val-cp_2 Valparaiso’s Delaney Aardema (13) tries to stop Crown Point’s Emma Charles (19) early in the first half Tuesday evening at Crown Point High School. Uploaded-images 092122-spt-gso-val-cp_14 Crown Point’s Olivia O'Keefe (2) tries to get the ball out of the corner against Valparaiso’s Aubrey Brown (3) in the first half Tuesday eveni… Uploaded-images 092122-spt-gso-val-cp_4 Valparaiso’s Kate Weber (20) tries to get inside on Crown Point’s Ava Haluska (6) in the first half Tuesday evening at Crown Point High School. Uploaded-images 092122-spt-gso-val-cp_15 Valparaiso’s Claire Brown (10) controls the ball against Crown Point’s Emma Charles (19) in the first half Tuesday evening at Crown Point High… Uploaded-images 092122-spt-gso-val-cp_9 Valparaiso’s Delaney Aardema (13) and Crown Point’s Emma Charles (19) go for the ball in the second half Tuesday evening at Crown Point High School. Uploaded-images 092122-spt-gso-val-cp_10 Crown Point’s Makayla Basoski (4) tries to hold off Valparaiso’s Fiorella Cespedes (7) in the second half Tuesday evening at Crown Point High School. Uploaded-images 092122-spt-gso-val-cp_19 Crown Point’s Izzy Sainato (24) moves the ball with Valparaiso’s Hailey Stemple (16) in pursuit in the first half Tuesday evening at Crown Poi… Uploaded-images 092122-spt-gso-val-cp_18 Crown Point’s Makayla Basoski (4) tries to hold off Valparaiso’s Fiorella Cespedes (7) in the second half Tuesday evening at Crown Point High School. Uploaded-images 092122-spt-gso-val-cp_11 Valparaiso’s Hailey Stemple (16) clears the ball away from Crown Point’s Braelyn Witte (9) in the second half Tuesday evening at Crown Point H… Uploaded-images 092122-spt-gso-val-cp_13 Crown Point’s Izzy Sainato (24) tries to get the ball away from Valparaiso’s Kate Weber (20) in the first half Tuesday evening at Crown Point … Uploaded-images 092122-spt-gso-val-cp_8 Crown Point’s Sofia Oliva (7) throws the ball in against Valparaiso Tuesday evening at Crown Point High School. web-galleryhtmlcode