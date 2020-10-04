Back on the pitch: Clark, Morton seniors thankful for reinstated season

After Morton's season-opening loss to Clark, it rebounded with a 4-2 home victory over EC Central on Friday to close out the regular season.

The Governors will be back in action against Munster in the first round of the Class 3A Lake Central sectional on Oct. 6.

Blackwood knows it will be a tall task to knock off the Mustangs, but more than anything he just wants his seniors to soak up every moment they have left on the field.

"I started my first year with Morton last year, and we didn't have any seniors," Blackwood said. "We have seven seniors this year, so now that it's my second year with them, I was really looking forward to celebrating with them and giving them that experience. When everything got canceled, I was heartbroken for them, but I held out hope. Thankfully everything worked out."

Two of the seniors Blackwood has leaned on during this unique season is defender Becca Morrissy and midfielder Daisy Bonilla.

Morrissy was "shocked" when the School City of Hammond reinstated fall contact sports, and she already views her senior campaign as a success. After all, not too long ago she thought her high school soccer career had been cut short.