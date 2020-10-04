 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Back on the pitch: Clark, Morton seniors thankful for reinstated season
alert top story urgent

Back on the pitch: Clark, Morton seniors thankful for reinstated season

{{featured_button_text}}

HAMMOND — Maria Santacruz has experienced a whirlwind of emotions over the last two months.

Clark's senior midfielder thought her prep soccer career was over when the School City of Hammond, which includes Clark, Gavit, Hammond and Morton, canceled fall contact sports Aug. 4 due to the coronavirus pandemic. She never expected the school board to reevaluate its decision and certainly didn't envision her final season being reinstated.

In a shocking turn of events, both actually happened when the School City of Hammond voted to bring back fall contact sports Sept. 15.

"It was a complete surprise, and honestly it was like a miracle," Santacruz said. "The way I see it, something is better than nothing. It's a short season, but that gives me the motivation and the strength to do my best. I'm going to give it my all."

The Pioneers opened their season at home Wednesday against Morton winning 3-1 on penalty kicks after a 1-1 tie in regulation. They were supposed to play at EC Central on Thursday to close out the regular season, but that matchup was canceled when EC Central lost power roughly 10 minutes into the contest.

Clark is now preparing to face the host Wildcats in a Class 2A Hanover Central sectional semifinal Oct. 8.

Santacruz hopes that her team can extend its season for as long as possible not only because its her final prep campaign, but because its also the last season in school history.

The School City of Hammond will consolidate after the 2020-21 school year, and Clark, Gavit and Hammond will all close. Morton and Hammond Central, which is being built behind the current Hammond High building, will be the only traditional public high schools left in Hammond.

"It feels like the school is graduating with me," Santacruz said. "This is the last season, so I'm definitely going to leave everything I have on the field."

Pioneers coach Mary Eggers is a 2004 Clark graduate and a former player, so this abbreviated campaign means a lot to her as well. She remembers when Clark started its girls soccer program two decades ago and takes pride in being the final coach at her alma mater.

"The first year that we had a girls team here, I was a freshman on the team. So I got to see the first game, and now I'm seeing the last," Eggers said. "I'm pretty excited that we were able to get one last game in on this (home) field before they close us down."

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Although Morton will remain open, Governors coach Josh Blackwood is still grateful that his team has been permitted to play, too.

After Morton's season-opening loss to Clark, it rebounded with a 4-2 home victory over EC Central on Friday to close out the regular season.

The Governors will be back in action against Munster in the first round of the Class 3A Lake Central sectional on Oct. 6.

Blackwood knows it will be a tall task to knock off the Mustangs, but more than anything he just wants his seniors to soak up every moment they have left on the field.

"I started my first year with Morton last year, and we didn't have any seniors," Blackwood said. "We have seven seniors this year, so now that it's my second year with them, I was really looking forward to celebrating with them and giving them that experience. When everything got canceled, I was heartbroken for them, but I held out hope. Thankfully everything worked out."

Two of the seniors Blackwood has leaned on during this unique season is defender Becca Morrissy and midfielder Daisy Bonilla.

Morrissy was "shocked" when the School City of Hammond reinstated fall contact sports, and she already views her senior campaign as a success. After all, not too long ago she thought her high school soccer career had been cut short.

"It's pretty exciting to be back out here and to do what we love," Morrissy said. " ... Honestly, we're just having fun. We just want to make as many memories as we can."

Bonilla, who has scored all five of the Governors' goals this year, echoed the same sentiments.

"It's a really big deal," Bonilla said. "I did not expect this at all, so for all of this to be able to happen, it's pretty cool that we get to finish this out."

Gallery: 50 famous Region athletes

Times Top 10

Here are James Boyd's rankings of the top girls soccer teams in the area through Saturday's games with last week's rankings in parentheses. NR = not ranked.

1. Valparaiso (1)

2. Chesterton (2)

3. Crown Point (3)

4. Wheeler (4)

5. Munster (5)

6. Lake Central (6)

7. Highland (7)

8. Covenant Christian (8)

9. Boone Grove (10)

10. Andrean (9)

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Lake County Sports Reporter

James Boyd is the Lake County prep sports reporter for The Times. He is a graduate of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and a proud native of Romeoville, Illinois. Before anything else, his main goal in life is to spread love and light.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts