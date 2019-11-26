Ken Burbridge is not a typical high school coach.
For starters, when he’s not guiding the Boone Grove girls soccer program, he works as a private investigator at his own business: Burbridge Detective Agency. Between chasing down leads and building case files, his unique occupation allows him to set his own hours, which can occasionally be a gift and a curse.
“I have to admit that there were times at the end of the year when I was going, ‘Oh, man, maybe this needs to end soon,’” Burbridge said with a laugh. “The last few weeks of us practicing and getting ready for the semistate game was pretty rough on me.”
Even though his schedule got a little hectic, Burbridge — who is The Times Girls Soccer Coach of the Year — couldn’t complain. He predicted that the Wolves would contend for a state Class A state championship during the team’s first summer workout, and months later it almost came to fruition.
After Boone Grove knocked off Andrean at home in a thrilling 2-1 overtime victory to claim its fourth sectional championship, the Wolves rode that momentum to its first regional crown in school history and nearly had a chance to compete in the state championship.
Forward Lexi Darnell, who netted nine goals in the team’s five postseason games, had two goals and an assist in the first half of Boone Grove’s semistate matchup with Indiana State Coaches Association’s No. 1 Lafayette Central Catholic. The junior’s hot start gave the Wolves a brief lead, but it wasn’t enough as the Knights roared back for a 9-3 victory to keep their season alive.
Despite falling one game short of their ultimate goal, Burbridge said his players should still be proud of how they represented the Region.
“I just told them, ‘This is the difference between playing club soccer or recreational soccer. You’re playing for your community,’” Burbridge said. “Whenever I walk down the street or go to Walmart, I have people approach me about the girls. It’s so cool to have our community be involved with this team.”
Shortly after the Wolves’ season-ending loss, Burbridge thanked athletic director Joshua Russell for believing in his vision for the program. Four years ago, in Burbridge’s first season, Boone Grove started the year on a 10-game losing streak and finished 4-11.
He eventually stepped down from the program following the 2017 campaign, citing that he felt overwhelmed with coaching and working and his joy for the game was beginning to wane. But when the position reopened prior to this season, Russell knew it was time for Burbidge to pick up where he left off.
From Russell's perspective, Burbridge’s soccer knowledge is unmatched, but it’s his character and class that set him apart.
“It was always 100% about what the girls were achieving, and that’s so amazing to find (in a coach),” Russell said. “When you have an undefeated conference record, and seeing all of the other accolades our girls were racking up, it would be very easy for a coach to get full of himself. But it was never that way. All he said was, ‘Thanks.’”
Both Russell and Burbridge expect the team to be even better next year since Brook Burbridge, Ken Burbridge’s daughter, is the only Wolves starter that is graduating. Through tearful eyes at semistate, Ken Burbridge struggled to find the words to truly express how grateful he was to coach his child.
Now that he’s had more time to reflect on an unforgettable season, Ken Burbridge also expressed a lot of appreciation for former Andrean boys soccer coach Tony Pagorek, who gave him his first opportunity to coach at the high-school level.
Prior to coaching the Wolves, Burbidge was an assistant coach for the 59ers under Pagorek, and he doesn’t think he’d be leading such a strong program at Boone Grove without his mentor’s advice. Even still, Pagorek refuses to take much credit because he always thought Burbridge had the potential to be a great coach.
“When it came time for him to part ways with me, I know it was a tough decision, and I was the first one to tell him to go,” Pagorek said. “When you get an opportunity to have your own program and coach your daughter, you can’t pass up on those moments. I couldn’t be happier for him, and it’s truly been fun to watch him from a distance.”