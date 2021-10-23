Bridget Sherman's goal leads Andrean to state title berth against Heritage Christian

SOUTH BEND — Bridget Sherman and Cristina Martinez both know that there’s no shortcut for the grind along the path to greatness.
That’s why they began logging long hours on the soccer field years before they became IHSAA Class A semistate champions.
Their efforts paid off in a big way on Saturday at St. Joseph, as the duo helped Andrean lift the third semistate trophy in program history and earn a berth in the state championship game against Heritage Christian next week in Indianapolis.
“Bridget and I work super hard together,” Martinez said. “We stay after practice, we put in shots together. We’ve been talking about this since the first day we went out there, since we were young. I’m just super happy, our hard work is paying off from when there were no lights and it was dark outside, just us two working together.”
Sherman has been clutch all season for Andrean, and she struck again in timely fashion against Tipton (10-5). It was her calm, accurate finish in the 49th-minute that lifted the 59ers to a 1-0 win over the Blue Devils.
No one was surprised the winner came from Sherman, who has 25 goals for Andrean (15-3-3) this fall.
“She’s so committed to this team,” Andrean coach Jeff Clapman said. “She’s a little bit too unselfish at times, she wants to get everybody involved. But we’re lucky to have her.”
“She’s extremely technical,” he added, “and she’s very fit, so the combination of both just makes her the amazing player she is.”
Sherman reflected on her game-winner, which came after sophomore Alaina Kielbasa won possession on a Tipton goal kick, then directed the ball toward the middle of the box.
“I saw the defender in front of me get a touch,” Sherman said. “I poked it through her, and I knew that I could break through these girls, but I’ve just got to push through all the way. I got the first touch in front and saw the goalie coming out, and I knew. It’s a wide-open goal, and I just had to pass it into the corner to finish it off.”
The 59ers controlled possession and created plenty of chances in the opening 40 minutes, including a Sherman shot in the 12th minute of play that darted just past the right goal post.
Despite the chances, though, Andrean nearly got behind early when a Tipton attacker sprung forward through the 59ers’ back line and found herself facing freshman goalkeeper Kate Wantuch
Wantuch only had to make a few saves, and her first one was the most crucial, as she sprinted out and seized the ball on a well-timed slide, preventing a golden chance on goal.
“That’s all Kate,” Clapman said. “For a freshman, that’s all she’s done for us, just make big save after big save.
“We have the utmost confidence in her. She’s a very talented player and we know that if it comes to it, she’s going to make that save.”
For her part, Martinez was the most influential player in the midfield. She routinely shifted the point of the 59ers' attack, steadily keeping the ball in her possession and springing teammates forward, or generating her own chances.
The junior didn’t score or assist on Saturday, but her contributions jump-started plenty of chances, as Andrean finished with a 16-4 edge in shots.
“I think going into this season I told myself to be as confident as I can with the ball, and the team is pretty confident with me on the ball,” Martinez said. “I just want them to know that they can trust me as much as they do.”
Now, the 59ers will play for the second state title in program history. They will play at Michael Carroll Track & Soccer Stadium with kickoff time and date announced Sunday.
“I’m just happy for them,” Clapman said. “They work so hard. I told them last night, ‘There’s nothing more us coaches can do for them. It’s all on them.’”
Clapman coached Andrean to its first state title in program history in 2016. He’s made it clear to his current team that they can reach the same heights this year.
One. More. Win.
“Especially for Andrean, no one thinks of us as a soccer school,” Clapman said. “We’re football, baseball, that type of thing, and our girls understand that. They want to create something here, for the long term, not just today.”