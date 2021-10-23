Bridget Sherman's goal leads Andrean to state title berth against Heritage Christian

“That’s all Kate,” Clapman said. “For a freshman, that’s all she’s done for us, just make big save after big save.

“We have the utmost confidence in her. She’s a very talented player and we know that if it comes to it, she’s going to make that save.”

For her part, Martinez was the most influential player in the midfield. She routinely shifted the point of the 59ers' attack, steadily keeping the ball in her possession and springing teammates forward, or generating her own chances.

The junior didn’t score or assist on Saturday, but her contributions jump-started plenty of chances, as Andrean finished with a 16-4 edge in shots.

“I think going into this season I told myself to be as confident as I can with the ball, and the team is pretty confident with me on the ball,” Martinez said. “I just want them to know that they can trust me as much as they do.”

Now, the 59ers will play for the second state title in program history. They will play at Michael Carroll Track & Soccer Stadium with kickoff time and date announced Sunday.

“I’m just happy for them,” Clapman said. “They work so hard. I told them last night, ‘There’s nothing more us coaches can do for them. It’s all on them.’”