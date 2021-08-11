Chesterton's Carley Balas answers true calling to be goalkeeper

“You're the only one who can use your hands,” she said. “And just being able to see the whole field, it's a different perspective and I just enjoy it.”

Her ability to see the whole field is one of her strengths, and she’s instinctive.

“I always know what's in front of me and how to go about it,” Balas said.

She’s learned how to read if a player is going to attack either one-on-one, shooting from afar, aiming high, low or to the side. Balas tries to learn area players’ tendencies.

“When we play our (Duneland Athletic Conference) schools like Crown Point and Valpo, I've been playing against them for a couple years now so there are players I know how they shoot,” she said. “Ones I don't know, it's just always a surprise, and I’ve always got to stay on my feet for those ones.”

Forgey said Balas’s 6-foot frame is a plus and she’s strong, brave and immensely cares about winning.