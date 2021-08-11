Chesterton's Carley Balas answers true calling to be goalkeeper

CHESTERTON — From the first time Chesterton senior Carley Balas started playing soccer as a youth, she gravitated toward the goal. Being a goalkeeper was simply her true calling.
“When I was little and there weren't goalies, I'd always go straight to the goal and block it,” she said. “So I guess it's always been with me. And then I started (playing goalie) in Duneland, which is our community soccer camp, and I really enjoyed it. I guess it just took off from there. I instantly fell in love with it.”
Balas has excelled at goalie, and she has been the varsity keeper for the Trojans the past two seasons — earning all-state honors last year as well as the Times First Team all-area honors. She recorded 11 shutouts for Chesterton as it got to the Class 3A regional championship game.
“She makes the rest of the team puff out their chests because they know they've got her behind them,” Chesterton coach Ben Forgey said. “... On several occasions she has made the difference in games.”
Balas likes how the goalie can control the game.
“You're the only one who can use your hands,” she said. “And just being able to see the whole field, it's a different perspective and I just enjoy it.”
Her ability to see the whole field is one of her strengths, and she’s instinctive.
“I always know what's in front of me and how to go about it,” Balas said.
She’s learned how to read if a player is going to attack either one-on-one, shooting from afar, aiming high, low or to the side. Balas tries to learn area players’ tendencies.
“When we play our (Duneland Athletic Conference) schools like Crown Point and Valpo, I've been playing against them for a couple years now so there are players I know how they shoot,” she said. “Ones I don't know, it's just always a surprise, and I’ve always got to stay on my feet for those ones.”
Forgey said Balas’s 6-foot frame is a plus and she’s strong, brave and immensely cares about winning.
“She's a competitor,” he said. “It doesn't matter what it looks like. Sometimes she'll make a save that looks beautiful, and sometimes she'll make a save that looks ugly. But it doesn't matter. She throws herself about, she's fearless and she just wants to win. She just wants to keep the ball out of the net. It makes us so much better.”
Balas said the defense in front of her makes her job easier, and they go out each game expecting a shutout.
“That's our goal, and it’s a big goal for me this year,” she said.
Forgey said Balas is the hardest working player on the team, and her work ethic extends beyond the pitch.
“When we have our car wash fundraiser, Carley is the hardest worker at the car wash,” he said. “When we have our pancake breakfast, she's the hardest worker at the pancake breakfast. Everything matters to her. She is willing to work that hard, and she is willing to put her body on the line. She's willing to do whatever it takes to make the difference, and that's one of the things you can't teach.”
Balas wants to play at the next level and is looking at Indiana University-East in Richmond and St. Ambrose University in Iowa. She said she wouldn’t be the player and the person she is without the support of her mom, Kimberly.
“Just to be able to get me everywhere, and we've always been tighter with money because my mom's a single parent,” she said. “I think she's the biggest person that’s helped me out.”
