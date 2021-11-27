Chesterton's Grace Bamber is The Times' 2021 Girls Soccer Player of the Year

Bamber has worked hard on seeing the entire field when she’s on the pitch and letting the game come to her.

“I worked a lot on keeping my head on a swivel and having a really good field vision, and that improved my game so much,” she said. “It makes a huge difference. It really does, seeing the whole field, seeing when defenders are on my back or when my teammates are open. It really helps.

“It's instinct. It’s really natural, and that helps a lot too. You don’t have to think about it, it just comes naturally.”

Forgey said Bamber’s No. 1 strength is her competitiveness, and she combines that with her drive, technique and confidence to be that complete player.

“She has an ability to score in different ways,” he said. “She's got a very high ceiling in that there's a lot of things that she is going to be improving on. ... She had a great season, but we didn't go as far as we wanted. With what drives her as the competitiveness, she's got a chip on her shoulder and she's going to get better in a lot of areas. And if she was dominant this year, watch out again next year for even more.”

Bamber credits the success to her teammates, most notably the seniors.