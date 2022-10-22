Crown Point girls soccer ousted by Noblesville at semistate

KOKOMO — Crown Point accomplished much this season under first-year coach David Bock, winning sectional and regional titles in the process. It was just the fourth regional title in school history and first since 2012.

Unfortunately, it came to an abrupt end on Saturday at the Class 3A Kokomo Semistate on Walter Cross Field against highly ranked Noblesville, which eliminated Crown Point 7-0 to advance to next week’s state championship against Carmel.

“They just play very good as a team defensively and offensively,” said junior midfielder Emma Charles on Noblesville. “It was tough for us to break their line.”

The Millers (19-1) are not only the No. 1 team in Indiana but are ranked No. 1 in the country by MaxPreps. They showed their prowess with two goals in the first 19 minutes to take a 2-0 lead.

When Noblesville’s Meredith Tippner scored with 15:13 left, she recorded a hat trick. She added another goal in the first half as Noblesville built a 6-0 halftime lead.

“I give them credit,” Bock said. “Obviously, they’re great at every position. Their back line is so tough and athletic and physical. They know how to pass and connect, and they’re so dangerous on dead balls.

“They probably scored two or three goals tonight on those. They are where they are for a reason, so it’s a good measuring stick for us and a good motivator for us to get back to this point in the future.”

Crown Point (17-5-1), which is ranked No. 18 in Indiana and No. 65 in the country by MaxPreps, could never get much going on the offensive end as Noblesville controlled much of the play. The Bulldogs were back on their heels, having to play on their defensive end of the field.

“I never defended against someone that good,” said junior defender Makayla Basoski. “They played very good soccer as a team.”

Basoski was proud of what the team accomplished.

“We’ve never made it this far, and I’ve never been here personally, and it was an amazing experience. Sad to lose, but I’m glad we made it this far as a team.”

Crown Point will lose five players to graduation and just one starter in goalkeeper Addison Poulter. Basoski is looking forward to next season already.

“I think we’ll just play better than we did this year, and maybe we’ll win at this place,” she said.

“We came this far, and we just put up a fight,” Charles said. “... We have a very young team, and we’re ready for next year.”

Bock said he was “super proud” of his team.

“We just wanted to play them face to face and not really sit back and try not to play soccer, because it’s more important for us as we move forward to be ready for the future,” he said. “... We ran into a better team tonight, and there’s no shame in that. They played their hearts out all year long.”