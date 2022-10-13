Crown Point girls soccer ousts familiar rival Lake Central

CROWN POINT — Lake Central had some incentive coming into Thursday’s Class 3A regional semifinal at Crown Point.

The Bulldogs ended the Indians’ seasons each of the last three years. In fact, Lake Central last beat Crown Point in 2018. That's a streak of seven games, including one this regular season.

“We knew that they were going to come out strong and they were going to be pressing hard because they wanted it really bad,” Bulldogs sophomore Izzy Sainato said.

“I feel like they're definitely threatened by us, just because of the past and how many times we beat them. They’re a good team, don’t get me wrong, but I think we just came together as a team really well this season.”

It was Crown Point who controlled possession and kept the ball in the attacking third for large portions of the game, though, eventually winning 2-0 to increase the streak to eight games over the Indians and advance to the regional final.

“Our finishing could’ve been a little bit sharper tonight but you know what? It’s the regional semifinal and these girls are young,” Crown Point coach David Bock said. “For them to come out and be on the front foot, be the aggressor, was important. They did a good job.”

Ava Haluska got Crown Point (16-4-1) on the board early with a penalty kick goal in the seventh minute.

Not long after that score, Lake Central’s Layla Doreski was helped off the field with an injury. The senior had 20 goals this season. She didn’t return.

“I feel bad for her,” Bock said. “She’s a threat for them up top and I think that was what they had come into today thinking, if they could get on the break and get the ball to her, she’s dangerous from 35, 40 yards out. That’s tough for them.”

The Indians (10-5-3) did get a chance before the break when Ava Gutyan got some space deep in the box but put a ball right into the hands of Crown Point keeper Addison Poulter.

Bock said his defense has been solid most of the season.

Sainato doubled the Crown Point lead in the 52nd minute, adding an insurance goal from the left side. She took a cross and toe-poked it between goalie Olivia Pelot’s legs.

“We’ve been able to have (attacking) success like that the past few seasons,” Bock said. “Tonight wasn’t that much different."

Crown Point will play Penn in the regional final Saturday in Mishawaka. The Kingsmen beat Goshen on penalty kicks Thursday in the other semifinal.

“I’ve talked to some coaches (about Penn) but at this stage of the year, they’ve obviously changed some things and adapted; but I feel the same about us,” Bock said. “We’re here, however we got here. It’ll be a fun matchup with them. We’ll try and get some film, watch it and see what we can take away.”