Crown Point's dynamic duo of Emma Adams and Zoey Walls come up big again

“We talked about it before the game about getting the early goal, the first goal and got it done,” Adams said.

Lake Central kept battling the rest of the first half and a good part of the second, but it just couldn’t contain the explosive Wells, who found the net with 17:31 left in the game for a 2-0 lead. Hernandez got the assist again.

Wells said she was relieved to finally find the back of the goal after hitting the crossbar a couple times.

“Zoey stays after practice and works on shooting,” Adams said. “So she makes sure that she's getting them on frame. Even though she was hitting the crossbar, it didn't discourage her and she kept hitting.”

Wells scored with just over five minutes left in the game on an assist from Adams for the final count.

“Zoey could have had five goals today,” Crown Point coach Chris Mikrut said. “She hit the post, but she just balls. That’s what she does. She just goes out there and plays hard. That’s all she knows.”

Crown Point (12-4) played stingy defense, and goalkeeper Alyssa Petersen made four saves.