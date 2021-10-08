Crown Point's dynamic duo of Emma Adams and Zoey Walls come up big again

MUNSTER — Crown Point’s talented duo of Emma Adams and Zoey Wells proved to be too strong against Lake Central on Thursday night.
Wells finished with two goals and Adams contributed a goal and an assist in Crown Point’s 3-0 win over Lake Central in the Class 3A Munster Sectional semifinal. The Bulldogs advance to play Highland in Saturday’s 7 p.m. championship game.
The connection between Adams, a senior, and Wells, a junior, has been clicking for Crown Point for the better part of two seasons.
“I’d say it started my sophomore year and her freshman year, and that's when she first started on varsity,” Adams said. “And ever since then, I knew she had some wheels so I knew I could play those big balls through and she'd get on them.”
Their chemistry on the field makes Crown Point tough to defend.
“It just keeps getting better each year and we're able to read ourselves, especially once we sat down this season and talked about who is expecting what out of what person,” Wells said. “And she's just able to read it really well in the situation that it just keeps getting better for each game.”
“And Zoey can finish,” Adams said.
Adams started the scoring for Crown Point, finding the net on an assist from Olivia Hernandez for a 1-0 Crown Point lead with 23 minutes, 19 seconds left in the first half. It gave the Bulldogs some early mojo.
“We talked about it before the game about getting the early goal, the first goal and got it done,” Adams said.
Lake Central kept battling the rest of the first half and a good part of the second, but it just couldn’t contain the explosive Wells, who found the net with 17:31 left in the game for a 2-0 lead. Hernandez got the assist again.
Wells said she was relieved to finally find the back of the goal after hitting the crossbar a couple times.
“Zoey stays after practice and works on shooting,” Adams said. “So she makes sure that she's getting them on frame. Even though she was hitting the crossbar, it didn't discourage her and she kept hitting.”
Wells scored with just over five minutes left in the game on an assist from Adams for the final count.
“Zoey could have had five goals today,” Crown Point coach Chris Mikrut said. “She hit the post, but she just balls. That’s what she does. She just goes out there and plays hard. That’s all she knows.”
Crown Point (12-4) played stingy defense, and goalkeeper Alyssa Petersen made four saves.
“Emma gave us a ton of energy, but defensively I thought we were well organized,” Mikrut said. “All over the field we pressured them, we didn't really let them get any good opportunities, so I was happy with what the girls have done. … We just wanted to press them as hard as we can.”
Wells now has 16 goals on the season, while Adams has seven goals and 10 assists.
“Zoey has the hardest shot I’ve ever seen, so I’m hoping she is scoring,” Adams said.
Crown Point wore down Lake Central (12-5-1) toward the end of the game.
“They left everything on the field,” Indians coach Genna Noel said. “So that’s kind of where we were. People were leaving every single thing on the field.”
Highland celebrates its win over Munster in penalty kicks in Class 3A sectional semifinal play Thursday at Munster.
Highland 0, Munster 0 (6-5 Trojans in PK's)
Just like during the regular season Highland and Munster went to penalty kicks to determine the winner on Thursday in the 3A sectional semifinal. And just like the regular season, Highland (9-6-1) outlasted host Munster after 80 minutes of regulation and 14 minutes of overtime failed to produce any goals.
It got to the seventh player in penalty kicks, and Highland goalkeeper Sarah Swallow made a stop on an attempt by Munster’s Piper Swope. Then Madison Turpin stepped up and kicked the ball past Munster keeper Natalie Kindt.
“I was 100% confident walking up to the line,” Turpin said. “I wanted to go in the first five, but they were more confident than I was at the moment so I was prepared.”
Turpin said it was the first time she took a PK in a game-winning situation.
“(I kicked it) just low and hard,” she said. “... I’m only a sophomore so it was a mind-blowing experience.”
Swallow said she was just trying to make at least one save.
“It’s the hardest thing, just sitting there trying to read their hips because it’s like a split second you have,” she said. “It’s just crazy. You just go with your gut.”
How Highland won: The Trojans played solid defense throughout the game, and they limited the Mustangs to just one quality shot attempt throughout regulation and the two overtime periods.
Impact player: Swallow, the junior keeper, made four saves in regulation and stopped two of the seven penalty kick attempts.
Munster wrap: The Mustangs finish the season 6-10 but will lose just three players to graduation. Kindt, the keeper, is just a sophomore, and she made four saves in the game.
Notable: Highland advances to the championship game at 7 p.m. Saturday against Crown Point.
Quotable: “I said, ‘We need to put the people that are confident up front.’ They know, we go over this in practice. They put themselves in the order, and the ones that are most confident. They know that they’re up there to put the ball in the back of the net, and they did it.” — Highland coach Courtney Condes.