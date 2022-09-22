Experience, difficult schedule paying off for Aubrey Brown, Valparaiso

CROWN POINT — Aubrey Brown is clear about what a Duneland Athletic Conference title would mean to her and her Valparaiso teammates.

“I want it bad. I said that all day today, sitting in class. It’s all I was thinking about. I want it bad,” the senior forward said. “From tonight’s performance, I think the rest of my team does, as well.”

The Vikings kept themselves in the conference race with a 2-1 win in Crown Point on Tuesday. Brown netted Valparaiso’s second goal late in the first half to ensure it.

“To have the opportunity in the Duneland Athletic Conference is definitely something that you have to try to get,” coach Rob Cespedes said. “To have still, this late in the season, the possibility of getting it means a boatload. It means a boatload to the girls.”

Brown is a clear spark for Valparaiso, using her speed to chase down balls in the corners and beat defenders to a touch. Her impact was evident when the teams returned to the pitch after a lightning delay about 10 minutes into the game Tuesday. The Vikings were the aggressor for the rest of the first half.

“Aubrey is a bundle of joy and high energy,” Cespedes said. “(She’s) everything for the team, wants to do what’s best for them and is just an all-around great girl.”

Elizabeth Fields put the Vikings (7-4-3, 5-1) up after the early break. The junior defender was in the right place for a rebound after a corner kick and found the net from about 20 yards in the 20th minute.

Brown doubled that lead a little less than eight minutes later with her goal.

“During that delay, I feel like we sat down and reflected on how the game was,” Brown said. “We looked, we analyzed, talked through it and communicated and mainly what we said was ‘Let’s pick up the intensity and put it all out on the field because that’s what it’s about.’”

Ava Haluska got Crown Point’s goal with about 16 minutes left in the contest.

The Vikings win muddies the DAC waters.

The Bulldogs came into the game 5-0 in the DAC. Valparaiso was 4-1. Lake Central and Chesterton are each 4-1, as well, and were scheduled to play in St. John Tuesday but that game was postponed.

Crown Point beat Chesterton on penalty kicks last week and topped Lake Central 3-1 on Aug. 23. The Vikings lost to Chesterton and will play the Indians next week.

That one will be just another tough game which Brown said Valparaiso is accustomed to. Three of its four losses are to teams ranked in the latest Indiana Soccer Coaches Association poll.

“The way we have our schedule lined up is to definitely have competitive games,” Cespedes said. “The girls see that even though we’re playing against these top teams, we’re here to compete and we can definitely do it.”

The Vikings were the last local big school left last fall, advancing to the 3A regional final. They lost 12 seniors to graduation last year but many of the current players did have roles in 2021. That experience is vital to what they want to do this October, Brown said.

“We need to know the speed of play (in the postseason). It’s very important to get out on the field and experience that,” Brown said.

