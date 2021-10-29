Four-year varsity veteran Mary Dravet sets tone for Andrean defense

MERRILLVILLE — Defense has been a big part of Andrean's success this season, and senior center back Mary Dravet has been the anchor.
Dravet, a four-year varsity player, is one of Andrean’s tri-captains, and she takes charge in the back.
The 59ers (15-3-3) have recorded 12 shutouts this season, including five in a row, as they get set to face Heritage Christian (14-8) in the Class A state championship at 10 a.m. Saturday at IUPUI in Indianapolis.
“It’s extremely exciting,” Dravet said. “I've been waiting all four years for this. I was hoping that last year we were going to get there, and then this year we just pushed harder than last year.
"We reminded the girls who were there with us that this is at the end, and this might be the last year for the seniors but next year you guys are going to come back and you guys are gonna do it again. And it's going to be a mindset thing for each of the girls to keep trying to get back to this spot.”
Andrean coach Jeff Clapman said Dravet is a strong player and sees the game very well. When an opposing team is attacking, she can make the angle run to cut off an outside striker or forward.
“She has that speed,” he said. “She has that ability to make that right-angle run and just (go) body-to-body with or shoulder-to-shoulder of the player. She's got that strength and can step over. She’s just an all around good soccer player.”
Dravet is also good at getting the ball back for the offense.
“She can win the ball, and then she can get her head up and go forward with it and we trust her when she does that,” Clapman said.
Dravet said the key of the defense is the communication on the field. It’s a defense that has thrived with freshman goalkeeper Kate Wantuch in net.
“We’re always talking, making sure that we know where everyone is at,” Dravet said. “Understand if we need help, where each person should go, just playing our game, getting to the positions that we know we need to play and play how we've always played throughout this entire season.
“We kind of know each other since we've all been playing with each other for a while now. So it just kind of like our chemistry that we have. We've grown since summer, and we keep having that chemistry and it's still growing.”
The 59ers embody the notion of a team, and Clapman said there are no egos.
“We have a group of girls that all want to get to the same place together, and we can't get there without all of them,” he said.
Clapman adds that Dravet is an “Andrean kid” as her entire family has attended the school.
“She bleeds Andrean blood, and she just wants our team to do well but also because it’s representing her school,” he said.
Dravet, of Crown Point, has four older brothers and two older sisters.
“I’m the youngest of seven,” she said. “And even my cousins and my four older brothers played football. I think my oldest brother's the only one who went to state with a team, and then they played basketball and different sports.”
Now Dravet’s focus is on Heritage Christian and winning the championship.
“I always go into a game thinking that they're the same as us,” she said. “They're the best team out there and of course they are because they got to where they are like we did. … I always go in with the mindset that this is going to be a great game. We play our best soccer, and it should be a really good game for everyone else to watch and for us to play.”