Four-year varsity veteran Mary Dravet sets tone for Andrean defense

Dravet is also good at getting the ball back for the offense.

“She can win the ball, and then she can get her head up and go forward with it and we trust her when she does that,” Clapman said.

Dravet said the key of the defense is the communication on the field. It’s a defense that has thrived with freshman goalkeeper Kate Wantuch in net.

“We’re always talking, making sure that we know where everyone is at,” Dravet said. “Understand if we need help, where each person should go, just playing our game, getting to the positions that we know we need to play and play how we've always played throughout this entire season.

“We kind of know each other since we've all been playing with each other for a while now. So it just kind of like our chemistry that we have. We've grown since summer, and we keep having that chemistry and it's still growing.”

The 59ers embody the notion of a team, and Clapman said there are no egos.

“We have a group of girls that all want to get to the same place together, and we can't get there without all of them,” he said.

Clapman adds that Dravet is an “Andrean kid” as her entire family has attended the school.