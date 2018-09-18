ST. JOHN — Joanna Lomeli’s family decided to move from Chicago last year and went looking for a place in the Region.
Her family almost moved to Highland, but instead chose Dyer. A few months later, the Lake Central girls soccer team found itself with a freshman forward good enough to start.
“She came here and said, ‘I want to play soccer,’” Lake Central coach Shawn Thomas said. “Ever since, she’s been a phenomenal striker for us.”
Lomeli said the Indians embraced her right away.
“Right when I walked in, (the team) came up and introduced themselves and made me feel like this was my team,” she said. “I just love the fact that we can work together and we never have arguments. We never go against each other. The way we work together is just crazy.”
Lomeli has 23 points on the season as of Sept. 12, with eight goals and seven assists. Only senior Caroline Puch had more points through 11 games.
“I just want to work well with the team, honestly. I would like to score more goals, but the assists that help keep our winning streak going are what I mostly look forward to,” Lomeli said. “I’m just one of them. I’m just another player on the field.”
Lake Central opened the Duneland Athletic conference slate with four wins before Chesterton handed it its first conference loss, 3-2, on Sept. 11. The Trojans were the first Region team to beat the Indians.
At a school like Lake Central, with over 3,000 students, it’s unusual for a ninth-grader to be such a significant part of the varsity attack.
“She gives our team other opportunities that other players maybe wouldn’t even get to,” Thomas said. “You get other chances in front of the goal that maybe with another player, you wouldn’t get that chance.”
Lake Central can look forward to those kinds of chances for three additional years.
“I love soccer. I would put this over anything,” Lomeli said. “It makes me happy. It keeps me going. It makes me succeed and I feel like I really want to do something with it.”