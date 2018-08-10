Olivia Small, Crown Point, Sr., MF
Described by one opposing coach as “amazing,” Small leads a talented and experienced midfield for the Bulldogs. She was second team all state as a junior. Coach Chris Mikrut said she wins “every ball in the air.” Small will be asked to lead the Crown Point attack.
Morgan Rinkema, Highland, Sr., GK
Rinkema was named all district and honorable mention all state by the Indiana Soccer Coaches Association as a junior. She’s tall and athletic with long limbs. Rinkema posted eight shutouts last year and averaged just under 10 saves per match.
Lyric Green, Wheeler, Sr., F
Green is as prolific a scorer as the Region has seen in a decade. She tallied 44 goals in 22 games as a junior, leading the Bearcats to the doorstep of a state championship.
Daena Schuh, Lake Central, Sr., MF
The Valparaiso University commit leaves the club ranks to spend her senior season with friends playing for the Indians. Her speed and playmaking ability will give L.C. a capable facilitator on the attack.
Alyssa Schichner, Andrean, Sr., F
Schichner has 42 goals in her career despite being the focus of every opponent’s defensive strategy as a junior. She’ll be one of the area’s top strikers in hopes of leading the 59ers toward similar postseason success to that they had in 2016 when they won the Class A state title.