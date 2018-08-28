Morgan Rinkema is a little annoyed with the comments about her length.
“Is it a new thing? No,” she said. “Everyone’s like, ‘You’re so tall.’ It’s like ‘OK. I know. I’ve heard it.'”
The Highland senior is 5 foot, 8 inches with exceptional reach. It’s part of what makes her a great goalkeeper — even if she gets annoyed hearing about it.
“Honestly, she’s probably one of the best goalies I’ve seen,” Highland coach Courtney Condes said. “Her wingspan alone is an advantage, and her height. But her agility and ability to get up and off the ground, how she catches the ball, just those little things that not all goalies comprehend and understand.”
As long as Rinkema’s been healthy, Highland's coaches felt confident plugging her in at keeper.
“It’s a huge luxury,” Condes said. “In the past, not having that and having to think about that and worry about that, it’s a huge luxury.”
The Trojans knew what they had in Rinkema the moment she stepped on campus. Outsiders came to understand after the 2016 regional semifinal.
The match against Crown Point went beyond penalty kicks to sudden death penalty kicks. Then coach Gordon Walker told his sophomore goalie that he’d need two saves.
Rinkema stopped Bridget Rayonec’s shot, her second save, to preserve the win. She was mobbed by teammates.
“It’s like it was planned out,” Condes said. “That was a huge game, a huge win for us. We haven’t beaten (Crown Point) since.”
The recognition led to awards after her junior season. Coaches named her team MVP. She was first team all Northwest Crossroads Conference, Indiana Soccer Coaches Association first team all district and honorable mention all state and first team Times all area.
And she's hard to keep down.
Rinkema tore her ACL during a scrimmage with Lake Central just before her freshman season. Trainers knew right away. She didn’t believe it until a doctor confirmed it later.
“The first practice (of my sophomore season), honestly, I was ready (to be back),” Rinkema said. “Being a three-sport athlete, I’m always just ready to go. I’m not used to not doing anything for a while so I was just ready.”
Rinkema was honorable mention on last season’s Times basketball all area team. She plays outfield and shortstop for the Trojans’ softball squad.
Her individual goal this season is to beat the individual shutout record, which is 10. She had eight clean sheets in 2017, seven in 2016 and has two this year.
Rinkema’s ultimate goal, though, is to lead the Trojans back to the regional.