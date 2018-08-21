Big picture: Of the last eight matches between Duneland Conference rivals Chesterton and Valparaiso, six were decided by a single goal.
So, it surprised no one that extra time and penalty kicks were needed to settle things Tuesday, with the Vikings winning a 3-3 game 5-4 on penalty kicks. Claire Brogan’s penalty kick won the match.
“It definitely felt great (to beat Chesterton). I’m not going to lie,” Brogan said. “I just think the fact that we came back meant so much.”
Chesterton (2-3, 1-1) scored first when Olivia Hansen found a rebound in the 12th minute and booted it into the net from about 20 yards. Olivia Shaw evened the score for Valparaiso (3-2, 2-0) less than two minutes later. The game was tied until the 32nd minute when Sydney Stott put the Trojans up again.
The Vikings got a second score from Janci Courtaney in the 55th minute.
The Trojans were issued four yellow cards, including two on Addy Joiner. The sophomore picked up her second in the final minutes of regulation and Chesterton played down a player.
“I think the referee thought we were a little more intense than they were,” Trojans coach Ben Forgey said. “It changed everything (to be down a player).”
Turning point: Sophomore Annabel Murley scored an equalizing goal with just over five minutes to play to force extra time.
Chesterton player of the game: Senior midfielder Olivia Hansen tallied the Trojans’ first score.
Valparaiso player of the game: Senior Claire Brogan scored the decisive penalty kick.
Quote: “It always feels good to beat Chesterton,” Valparaiso coach Rob Cespedes.
Beyond the box score: Valparaiso was coming off of a win over state power Penn.
Up next: Chesterton vs Westfield in the Pendleton Heights tournament, 11 a.m. Saturday; Michigan City at Valparaiso 7 p.m. Aug. 28.