Big picture: The Valparaiso girls soccer team earned at least a share of the Duneland Athletic Conference after beating Lake Central 5-3 Tuesday in Valparaiso.
“(A conference championship is) important,” Valparaiso coach Rob Cespedes said. “This conference is a very difficult conference, with teams like (Lake Central) and Crown Point, others, they always bring a solid team. They’re never going to let you down.”
An Indians win would've left three DAC teams with one loss, including Chesterton. The Vikings instead remain undefeated in conference and can win the DAC outright with a win at Portage next week.
“We’ve been wanting this the entire season. It’s been in our heads the entire time,” Valparaiso junior Aleah Ferngren said. “We came into this game knowing that we needed to win this. We wanted it really bad.”
Lake Central scored first in the 27th minute. Senior Caroline Puch took a shot from just inside the box and curved it inches inside the near post and past the outstretched hands of diving Valparaiso sophomore goalie Stella Cusson.
“I said (to my players), ‘If you go to bed tonight, ask yourself one question: 'Did you do everything that you can?’” Lake Central coach Shawn Thomas said. “I believe that they did. They can sleep soundly tonight.”
Valparaiso needed less than a minute to even the score. Sophomore Morgan Catchur found the ball in a crowd in the box and put it into the net. She scored again about five minutes later to give the Vikings the lead.
Ferngren added another and Valparaiso was up 3-1 at the break. Ferngren and sophomore teammate Annelise Rubin each scored in the second half.
Puch and freshman Joanna Lomeli found the net for the Indians in the last 10 minutes.
Turning point: Catchur’s second goal gave Valparaiso a lead it would hold.
Lake Central player of the game: Puch - She scored a pair of goals.
Valparaiso player of the game: Ferngren - She tallied two scores.
Quote: “They deserve (a conference title),” Cespedes said.
Beyond the box score: Valparaiso last won the DAC in 2016, when it split the conference with Chesterton and Crown Point.
Up next: Lake Central (9-3-1, 4-2 DAC) at Andrean, 7 p.m. Thursday; Plymouth at Valparaiso (12-2, 6-0 DAC), 11 a.m. Saturday.