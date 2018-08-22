VALPARAISO — Penn is a dominant force in the northern part of the state in most sports.
But in girls soccer, the specter of the Kingsmen is extra intimidating.
Penn won the last two big-school state titles and lost in the championship game the year before. The Mishawaka powerhouse saw six players accept Division I scholarship offers last season. And Penn hasn’t lost a regular-season game since 2014.
At least, it hadn’t until Valparaiso topped the Kingsmen 2-1 last Friday at the South Bend St. Joseph Indian Invite.
“We just came off beating Penn for the first time in years and the girls were pretty hyped up about that,” coach Rob Cespedes said. “The said ‘Hey, we can do this.’”
Penn was ranked No. 4 in Indiana in Top Drawer Soccer’s preseason poll. It was No. 5 in the Indiana Soccer Coaches Association poll.
Valparaiso’s win was the first time the Kingsmen lost to a Region team since Chesterton beat Penn in 2013.
“It was very important (to beat Chesterton),” Valparaiso senior Claire Brogan said. “If we would’ve stopped (with the Penn win), the mindset would’ve slowed down a bit. We just have to keep growing as a team together. If you work individually, you’re not going to get anywhere. But if we work as a team, we can go very far.”
The victory fueled the Vikings in their match with geographic and Duneland Athletic Conference rival Chesterton on Tuesday.
Valparaiso (3-2, 2-0) trailed the Trojans 3-1 in the second half. Senior Janci Courtaney scored at 59 minutes, 21 seconds, then sophomore Annabel Murley tied it in the 75th minute.
“They pulled it off,” Cespedes said. “They kept their cool. They did some really strong play, some really strong offenses and it was really exciting to watch.”
The game was still knotted after two extra time periods and the first round of five penalty kicks. Brogan’s kick — the seventh penalty kick for Valparaiso — ensured the victory.
“A lot of us practice PKs,” she said. “It’s just all in your head. All the screaming around you, you have to just block out. It’s just like you and the goal.”
Chesterton won both matches with Valparaiso in 2017. That included a 2-1 overtime match during the regular season and a 3-2 sectional title game.
“It feels good to be on the other end of it,” Cespedes said. “The DAC conference is a really challenging conference. It’s really important to get these guys.”