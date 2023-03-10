Griffith will have a familiar face manning the sidelines this fall.

"The Griffith High School Athletics Department is excited to announce Jon Vasilak as our new head girls varsity soccer coach," according to a news release issued Friday.

Vasilak most recently served as an assistant and JV head coach for the Panthers.

"Jon has the experience to lead our Lady Panthers and we are very excited to have him grow our program," Griffith Athletics Director Neil Dimos said in the news release.

The Panthers are coming off a 6-7-2 season in which they lost to Boone Grove in overtime of the sectional semifinal game.

Griffith is seeking its second sectional title in program history and its first sectional title since 2018. The Panthers are also looking for their first Greater South Shore Conference crown since joining the conference in 2017.

On top of Vasilak's experience with the Panthers, he's spent more than 20 years coaching various levels between youth and high school, according to Griffith's news release.

"I am excited to get the season started," Vasilak said via news release. "We are going to play with high intensity."

