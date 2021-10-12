Hanover Central freshman Kiara Desiderio among nation's scoring leaders

CEDAR LAKE — How prolific a goal scorer is Hanover Central freshman Kiara Desiderio?

Try No. 6 in the nation among schools with fall seasons — some states play in the spring and California has a winter season — according to MaxPreps.

Desiderio, who has 51 goals along with six assists for the Class 2A sectional champ Wildcats (15-2), deflects the credit for her production.

“All the goals I’ve scored are from the help I get from my teammates,” she said.

Desiderio lets her play on the field and do the talking for her. The soft-spoken midfielder has filled the stat sheet for Hanover, which beat Griffith 3-0 in the sectional championship and hosts West Lafayette (12-4-1) at 6 p.m. Wednesday in a regional semifinal. The winner advances to Saturday’s regional championship at Mishawaka Marian.

“It was a good feeling because we haven’t won a (sectional) in a long time, so it was very nice to win,” she said.

The Wildcats won just their second sectional title, and the first was in Class A in 2011.

“We’ve been flying under the radar all year,” said 11th year coach Jim Pattison, who said Desiderio has been a welcome addition in the midfield.