Hanover Central freshman Kiara Desiderio among nation's scoring leaders

CEDAR LAKE — How prolific a goal scorer is Hanover Central freshman Kiara Desiderio?
Try No. 6 in the nation among schools with fall seasons — some states play in the spring and California has a winter season — according to MaxPreps.
Desiderio, who has 51 goals along with six assists for the Class 2A sectional champ Wildcats (15-2), deflects the credit for her production.
“All the goals I’ve scored are from the help I get from my teammates,” she said.
Desiderio lets her play on the field and do the talking for her. The soft-spoken midfielder has filled the stat sheet for Hanover, which beat Griffith 3-0 in the sectional championship and hosts West Lafayette (12-4-1) at 6 p.m. Wednesday in a regional semifinal. The winner advances to Saturday’s regional championship at Mishawaka Marian.
“It was a good feeling because we haven’t won a (sectional) in a long time, so it was very nice to win,” she said.
The Wildcats won just their second sectional title, and the first was in Class A in 2011.
“We’ve been flying under the radar all year,” said 11th year coach Jim Pattison, who said Desiderio has been a welcome addition in the midfield.
“She’s relentless on the ball,” Pattison said. “She’s got amazing foot control, and she’s got speed, but her foot control is the best I’ve ever had on my club by far. … She does things sometimes that I call her a magician. She makes the ball disappear on people. They go to defend her and next thing you know, they can't find the ball, and she's past them.”
Desiderio said she has been playing soccer since she was 4, and then began playing club soccer. She spent six years playing with the Chicago Fire youth club and then the Eclipse, an ECNL level team. Her play has transitioned well for the Wildcats.
“Coach Jim has helped me a lot, and the forwards and midfielders,” she said.
Pattison said Desiderio has fit in seamlessly with her teammates in her first year on varsity.
“She has such a great work ethic, and personality that she's a very humble, young lady,” he said. “She doesn't like to brag about herself. She is very team-oriented, but she's such a quiet young lady and the rest of the girls on the team respect her not only for the way she plays, but the way she carries herself off the field.
“She's not a bragger. You would never expect if you met her, that she was as good as she was because she doesn’t talk about herself. She talks about the team first.”
The Wildcats lost some good players to graduation from last year’s 10-6 team that was sectional runner-up, including 30-goal scorer Savannah Ferry. Pattison said Desiderio filled a need.
“We needed to shore up the midfielders, especially the center-mid, and she just fit in perfectly,” he said. “It was perfect timing.”
Desiderio did say her speed helps her on the field, and she hits the ball hard and is able to head the ball efficiently.
Hanover is far from a one-person team, as sophomore Emmi Doty has 30 goals and 35 assists.
“Those two work (Desiderio and Doty) well together in the midfield,” Pattison said.
In addition, sophomore forward Skylar Ferry, Savannah’s sister, has scored 19 goals and contributed 13 assists, and senior Nicole Deady has 13 goals and five assists.