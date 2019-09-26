CROWN POINT — Coaches don’t want their toughest games at the front of the schedule. They don’t want them in the back.
The ideal spot is in the middle, giving a team team enough time to gel but not killing its confidence heading into the postseason.
Crown Point had a stretch between Sept. 7 and 19 that was grueling, featuring some of the state’s best teams. The Bulldogs were 2-3-1 in those matches.
It’s won the only two games since, outscoring opponents 15-0. That includes a 6-0 win over Kankakee Valley on Thursday night.
“The kids were asking ‘Why weren’t those plays working last week?’ Well, look who you’re playing,” Bulldogs coach Chris Mikrut said. “I think they needed to get that opportunity to play those teams, to get themselves ready for the playoffs. That was important that we scheduled those games.”
Marcia Keilman got the Bulldogs (8-3-2) on the board early, pushing a ball into the net during a scrum in the box in the fourth minute.
By the 15th minute, Emma Adams and Erin Harrison had scored and Crown Point led 3-0.
Harrison got her second later in the first half.
“(The schedule) definitely prepares us. We have a lot of hard games,” Harrison said. “We have to stay modest. It’s good to play at that level.”
Bridget Rayonec’s goal came in the 70th minute and Adams scored again in the 78th.
K.V. (8-5) had few scoring chances with the match being played almost entirely in its defensive third. The Kougars were outshot 19-1.
“It’s a lot of fun to be part of this attack. We’re all so close. It’s fun,” Harrison said. “For the last couple weeks, it hasn’t been how we wanted it to be but I think we can get there."