Here are the Region girls soccer teams and players to watch

TOP 10 TEAMS

1. Chesterton

The Trojans return eight starters, including Times Player of the Year Grace Bamber and the entire back line. There will be a new face between the pipes.

2. Crown Point

Former assistant David Bock takes the reins of a talented group. He’s respected in the area and says he’s trying to emphasize culture and a proactive approach.

3. Valparaiso

The Vikings made a run to the regional final last year. They’ll have some production to replace but have the horses.

4. Lake Central

The Indians didn’t return everyone they were expecting but will have a strong group led by senior Layla Doreski.

5. Andrean

The 59ers return the bulk of a team that finished runner up in Class 1A.

6. Hanover Central

The Wildcats return one player that tallied 52 goals and another who notched 35 assists.

7. Highland

The Trojans twice beat rival Munster on shootouts, including in the sectional. The bulk of that experience is back.

8. Munster

It was a down year for the Mustangs in 2021 but the freshman group is strong. Coach Val Pflum is “cautiously optimistic.”

9. Kankakee Valley

The Kougars were very young last year and came together toward the end of the season before running into West Lafayette in the sectional final.

10. Lowell

A shootout loss to KV in the sectional opener stunted a promising season a year ago.

10 PLAYERS TO WATCH

Grace Bamber, MF, Sr., Chesterton

Last season’s Times Player of the Year will play an even bigger role as a senior.

Kiara Desiderio, F, So., Hanover Central

She scored 52 goals as a freshman. One Duneland Athletic Conference coach called her “a big school talent at a smaller school.”

Layla Doreski, MF, Sr., Lake Central

The senior returned from a torn ACL to score 15 goals as a junior.

Emmi Doty, MF, Jr., Hanover Central

Doty led the state with 35 assists. She's also a kicker on the football team.

Gina Geenen, F, Sr., Chesterton

Geenen scored 16 goals as a junior and pairs with Bamber as the most formidable front-third duo in the area.

Ava Haluska, MF, So., Crown Point

Haluska will be a bigger part of the Bulldogs attack this season.

Ava Jaime, F, Jr., Valparaiso

Jaime will be counted on to score with big sister Sophia now playing for the University of Illinois Chicago.

Cameron Shaw, D, Sr., Highland

Shaw is one of the Region’s best in the back.

Kate Thomas, F, Sr., Kankakee Valley

Thomas scored 25 goals for the Kougars as a junior.

Zoey Wells, F, Sr., Crown Point

The returning Second-Team All-State forward should be among the area’s premier attackers.