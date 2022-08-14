 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
GIRLS SOCCER

Here are the Region girls soccer teams and players to watch

  • 0
Grace Bamber, Chesterton

Grace Bamber, right, returns to Chesterton after taking Times Player of the Year honors a season ago.

 Kale Wilk, file, The Times

TOP 10 TEAMS

1. Chesterton

3A girls soccer sectional final - Chesterton vs. Valparaiso

Chesterton's Grace Bamber, left, dribbles past Valparaiso's Isabella Latinovic last year. Chesterton will be one of the area's top teams.

The Trojans return eight starters, including Times Player of the Year Grace Bamber and the entire back line. There will be a new face between the pipes.

2. Crown Point

Crown Point/Lake Central,Soccer Sectional Semifinal

Crown Point's Emma Adams celebrates her goal against Lake Central with Zoey Wells during Class 3A sectional semifinal Thursday at Munster.

Former assistant David Bock takes the reins of a talented group. He’s respected in the area and says he’s trying to emphasize culture and a proactive approach.

3. Valparaiso

3A girls soccer sectional final - Chesterton vs. Valparaiso

Valparaiso's Isabella Latinovic, left, kicks the ball away from Chesterton's Grace Bamber in last season's sectional. Valparaiso will be back among the area's best teams.

The Vikings made a run to the regional final last year. They’ll have some production to replace but have the horses.

People are also reading…

4. Lake Central

Crown Point/Lake Central,Soccer Sectional Semifinal

Lake Central's Olivia Pelot blocks a shot from the corner by Crown Point's Zoey Wells lsat year.

The Indians didn’t return everyone they were expecting but will have a strong group led by senior Layla Doreski.

5. Andrean

The 59ers return the bulk of a team that finished runner up in Class 1A.

6. Hanover Central

The Wildcats return one player that tallied 52 goals and another who notched 35 assists.

7. Highland

The Trojans twice beat rival Munster on shootouts, including in the sectional. The bulk of that experience is back.

8. Munster

It was a down year for the Mustangs in 2021 but the freshman group is strong. Coach Val Pflum is “cautiously optimistic.”

9. Kankakee Valley

The Kougars were very young last year and came together toward the end of the season before running into West Lafayette in the sectional final.

10. Lowell

A shootout loss to KV in the sectional opener stunted a promising season a year ago.

10 PLAYERS TO WATCH

Grace Bamber, MF, Sr., Chesterton

Grace Bamber, Girls Soccer Player of the Year

Chesterton junior Grace Bamber was selected as The Times of Northwest Indiana's 2021 Girls Soccer Player of the Year and is the favorite to repeat this season.

Last season’s Times Player of the Year will play an even bigger role as a senior.

Kiara Desiderio, F, So., Hanover Central

Hanover Central/West Lafayette, Regional Semifinal Girls Soccer

Hanover Central's Kiara Desiderio, center, celebrates her goal with Emmi Doty lats season.

She scored 52 goals as a freshman. One Duneland Athletic Conference coach called her “a big school talent at a smaller school.”

Layla Doreski, MF, Sr., Lake Central

The senior returned from a torn ACL to score 15 goals as a junior.

Emmi Doty, MF, Jr., Hanover Central

Hanover Central/West Lafayette, Regional Semifinal Girls Soccer

Hanover Central's Emmi Doty takes possession as West Lafayette's Lauren Pedley defends  last year.

Doty led the state with 35 assists. She's also a kicker on the football team.

Gina Geenen, F, Sr., Chesterton

3A girls soccer sectional final: Chesterton vs. Valparaiso

Chesterton's Gina Geenen, left, reacts with teammate Addy Joiner after scoring in 2020.

Geenen scored 16 goals as a junior and pairs with Bamber as the most formidable front-third duo in the area.

Ava Haluska, MF, So., Crown Point

101421-spt-gso-cp_11

Crown Point’s Ava Haluska head the ball ahead of Valparaiso’s Zoe Orosz in the first half last year.

Haluska will be a bigger part of the Bulldogs attack this season.

Ava Jaime, F, Jr., Valparaiso

3A girls soccer regional final - Valparaiso vs. South Bend St. Joseph

Valparaiso's Ava Jaime, left, gets a shot past South Bend St. Joseph's Lauren Frick last season.

Jaime will be counted on to score with big sister Sophia now playing for the University of Illinois Chicago.

Cameron Shaw, D, Sr., Highland

Shaw is one of the Region’s best in the back.

Kate Thomas, F, Sr., Kankakee Valley

Thomas scored 25 goals for the Kougars as a junior.

Zoey Wells, F, Sr., Crown Point

Crown Point/Lake Central,Soccer Sectional Semifinal

Crown Point's Zoey Wells grabs Emma Adams and swings her around after Adams scored on Lake Central last season.

The returning Second-Team All-State forward should be among the area’s premier attackers.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Hundreds of black NFL retirees win dementia cases in rescored tests

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts