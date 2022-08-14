Here are the Region girls soccer teams and players to watch

TOP 10 TEAMS
1. Chesterton
The Trojans return eight starters, including Times Player of the Year Grace Bamber and the entire back line. There will be a new face between the pipes.
2. Crown Point
Former assistant David Bock takes the reins of a talented group. He’s respected in the area and says he’s trying to emphasize culture and a proactive approach.
3. Valparaiso
The Vikings made a run to the regional final last year. They’ll have some production to replace but have the horses.
4. Lake Central
The Indians didn’t return everyone they were expecting but will have a strong group led by senior Layla Doreski.
5. Andrean
The 59ers return the bulk of a team that finished runner up in Class 1A.
6. Hanover Central
The Wildcats return one player that tallied 52 goals and another who notched 35 assists.
7. Highland
The Trojans twice beat rival Munster on shootouts, including in the sectional. The bulk of that experience is back.
8. Munster
It was a down year for the Mustangs in 2021 but the freshman group is strong. Coach Val Pflum is “cautiously optimistic.”
9. Kankakee Valley
The Kougars were very young last year and came together toward the end of the season before running into West Lafayette in the sectional final.
10. Lowell
A shootout loss to KV in the sectional opener stunted a promising season a year ago.
10 PLAYERS TO WATCH
Grace Bamber, MF, Sr., Chesterton
Last season’s Times Player of the Year will play an even bigger role as a senior.
Kiara Desiderio, F, So., Hanover Central
She scored 52 goals as a freshman. One Duneland Athletic Conference coach called her “a big school talent at a smaller school.”
Layla Doreski, MF, Sr., Lake Central
The senior returned from a torn ACL to score 15 goals as a junior.
Emmi Doty, MF, Jr., Hanover Central
Doty led the state with 35 assists. She's also a kicker on the football team.
Gina Geenen, F, Sr., Chesterton
Geenen scored 16 goals as a junior and pairs with Bamber as the most formidable front-third duo in the area.
Ava Haluska, MF, So., Crown Point
Haluska will be a bigger part of the Bulldogs attack this season.
Ava Jaime, F, Jr., Valparaiso
Jaime will be counted on to score with big sister Sophia now playing for the University of Illinois Chicago.
Cameron Shaw, D, Sr., Highland
Shaw is one of the Region’s best in the back.
Kate Thomas, F, Sr., Kankakee Valley
Thomas scored 25 goals for the Kougars as a junior.
Zoey Wells, F, Sr., Crown Point
The returning Second-Team All-State forward should be among the area’s premier attackers.
Gallery: Chesterton's Grace Bamber through the years
