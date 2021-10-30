Heritage Christian too strong for Andrean in Class A girls soccer state championship

INDIANAPOLIS — Andrean was trying to keep its composure, fighting back the tears moments after falling to Heritage Christian 4-0 on Saturday in the Class A state championship at the Carroll Stadium at IUPUI.
It was a devastating loss but after receiving their runner-up medals, the 59ers were on the track and greeted by their loyal fans and family, who were taking photos and congratulating them on the tournament run. It took a little of the sting out of the loss.
“Yeah, 100%,” senior midfielder Mia Dainton said. “We’re a family here. It’s genuinely a family environment, so it's a good thing to grieve with your family. And they make it feel a little better.”
Dainton admitted the 59ers had some difficulty with Heritage Christian’s speed and aggressiveness.
“We watched their film, and we knew this was going to be a good side,” she said. “I have complete respect for this team. We love a challenge, and our favorite games are the closer games that really challenge us as players and people. And that completely showed today, they’re a solid side.”
Heritage Christian freshman Abby Foulk, who finished with a hat trick, scored the game’s first goal on a strong shot to the top left shelf in the 20th minute to put the Eagles up 1-0. In the 42nd minute Andrean was whistled for a foul in the box, and Foulk scored on a penalty shot to make it 2-0.
Heritage Christian got two goals, one by Foulk and one by Kya Crooke, in the 62nd minute to put Andrean in a 4-0 hole.
“It's hard to prepare for speed because you can stop it at some point, so we wanted to possess around them and keep the ball away from them,” Andrean coach Jeff Clapman said. “They did a great job running what they wanted to run, going forward and obviously producing goals. They were a good side.”
The Eagles also made it tough on the 59ers’ offense. Every time leading scorer Bridget Sherman got the ball, there were two or three defenders to thwart any attack.
“Offensively, we thought we'd get the balls into the middle and we could run on to that, and that's what were trying to do," Clapman said. "We just couldn't get it done today.”
Senior defender Mary Dravet said it was a frustrating game.
“It's just a mindset game, and maybe we just weren't all there,” she said. “They had the speed, they had the touches on the ball, and we just couldn't fix what we were doing. My defense has been so good this year, and I'm so proud of them. And we wouldn't be here without them.
“We’re always going to have some mistakes in your game, but these mistakes kind of cost us and it happens. But it takes a whole team. We got here, they were just a better side than us.”
Andrean finished 15-4-3 and had a great tournament run giving up just one goal until the state final game.
“It was said many times by other players that not many people believed in us this year, and it was just really us against the world,” Dainton said. “ … We were really our only fans, our only supporters, and we're just super proud of where we came from and what we did.”