Heritage Christian too strong for Andrean in Class A girls soccer state championship

Heritage Christian got two goals, one by Foulk and one by Kya Crooke, in the 62nd minute to put Andrean in a 4-0 hole.

“It's hard to prepare for speed because you can stop it at some point, so we wanted to possess around them and keep the ball away from them,” Andrean coach Jeff Clapman said. “They did a great job running what they wanted to run, going forward and obviously producing goals. They were a good side.”

The Eagles also made it tough on the 59ers’ offense. Every time leading scorer Bridget Sherman got the ball, there were two or three defenders to thwart any attack.

“Offensively, we thought we'd get the balls into the middle and we could run on to that, and that's what were trying to do," Clapman said. "We just couldn't get it done today.”

Senior defender Mary Dravet said it was a frustrating game.