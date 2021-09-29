Jaime sisters bring good chemistry to Valparaiso

Being two years apart, Ava got to see Sophia play when they were 3 and 5 years old. She wanted to get out on the pitch, too.

“My parents were definitely into it, and going to all her games made me want to play, too because of how interested my parents were in it, and it made me more interested in it too,” Ava said.

Sophia is playing just her second year on varsity after playing club soccer through her sophomore year. She’s glad she started playing for the Vikings.

“It's fun to play with all my friends I've played with for so many years,” she said.

Coach Rob Cespedes said both sisters have good speed on the field, and Sophia has a strong shot.

“She has really good ball control and just a lot of great positive things,” he said.

Ava, who doesn’t see the field as much as Sophia, is playing her first season on varsity and is looking forward to two more years with the Vikings.

“I want to play as long as I can,” she said.