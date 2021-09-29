Jaime sisters bring good chemistry to Valparaiso

ST. JOHN — Valparaiso sisters Sophia and Ava Jaime do their part to make the Vikings go on the offensive side.
Sophia, a senior, and Ava, a sophomore, both play forward for the Vikings, who closed out the Duneland Athletic Conference portion of their season with a 3-1 win at Lake Central on Tuesday.
Sophia has 11 goals and five assists on the season, including a goal and an assist in the Valpo win. Ava has collected five goals and three assists.
The sisters nearly worked some magic together in the first half, as Sophia got a couple crosses to Ava inside the box, but Ava’s shots were just wide of the net. It’s something they work on.
“All the time, especially in offseason. We're training just us together, like every day of the week. It's fun,” Ava said.
“The chemistry is good,” Sophia said. “When we get separated on the field, it's harder to make those connections.”
Ava said their oneness on the field helps the team.
“I feel like the team as a whole connects better when I feel like we connect, so that we can connect with everybody else too.”
“We read each other's minds,” Sophia said.
“It's really a thing,” Ava said.
Being two years apart, Ava got to see Sophia play when they were 3 and 5 years old. She wanted to get out on the pitch, too.
“My parents were definitely into it, and going to all her games made me want to play, too because of how interested my parents were in it, and it made me more interested in it too,” Ava said.
Sophia is playing just her second year on varsity after playing club soccer through her sophomore year. She’s glad she started playing for the Vikings.
“It's fun to play with all my friends I've played with for so many years,” she said.
Coach Rob Cespedes said both sisters have good speed on the field, and Sophia has a strong shot.
“She has really good ball control and just a lot of great positive things,” he said.
Ava, who doesn’t see the field as much as Sophia, is playing her first season on varsity and is looking forward to two more years with the Vikings.
“I want to play as long as I can,” she said.
Sophia said it was big to get the win against Lake Central.
“I'm really happy that we went tonight,” she said. “They were good, they played really well.”
After playing Highland Thursday, Valparaiso will prepare for the sectional and play Michigan City at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Valparaiso.
“We're just focused on that (Highland) game and then straight to sectionals,” Sophia said. “Just keep our mind one game at a time, and then try to make it as far as we can.”
Sophia wants to play in college but hasn’t decided where yet.
“My options are open, and I'm really excited to keep playing,” she said. “I'm going to play until I can't anymore.”
Game summary
How Valparaiso won: After Lake Central started the second half with a lot of energy, getting the equalizer from Olivia Enyeart on a cross from Emma Ruzycki, Valparaiso responded with solid play on both ends to regain momentum. Sophia Jaime broke the tie with 13 minutes, 43 seconds left in regulation. “They didn't lose the momentum,” Cespedes said. “They continued with their connections, we continued playing as a team and looking for the chemistry, and it came out for us in the positive.” Kayla Green scored first, 17 minutes into the game.
Impact player: Kaylee Rongers, a forward, got a goal and an assist for the Vikings. Her goal with 5:01 left gave the Vikings a 3-1 lead.
Indians regroup: Lake Central played well against Valpo for most of the game. It plays Lowell on Thursday before refocusing on next week’s sectional. Lake Central plays Morton in the first round in the Munster Sectional at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Notable: Valparaiso finishes in sole possession of second place in the DAC with the victory with a 6-1 mark behind 7-0 Chesterton. Lake Central could’ve tied for second with the win.
Quotable: “Kailyn (Smith) saw my clear opening on the outside, she played me a great ball, and I just took it straight to the goal.” —Sophia Jaime, Valparaiso senior